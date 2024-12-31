United Airlines staff say they got sick after eating airline’s Christmas meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least two dozen United Airlines employees fell ill after eating company-provided meals at Denver International Airport on Christmas Day.

Twenty-four employees reported symptoms “consistent with food poisoning” after United Airlines passed out nearly 500 holiday meals to workers last week, according to local officials with the Association of Flight Attendants union.

This illness has not impacted the company’s operation, a United Airlines spokesperson said.

“United is monitoring reports from some employees about gastrointestinal symptoms following holiday meals served to Denver employees last Wednesday, and we are in contact with health authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent.

The union previously reported that more than 200 employees fell ill before amending their count to just 24, local outlet Denver7 reports.

open image in gallery United Airlines is now ‘monitoring reports’ of the illnesses reported by employees who ate the meals at Denver International Airport ( Getty Images )

“While there is no way to know for sure if this was ‘food poisoning’ since there are viruses going around that produce similar symptoms, local [airport] management have assured me…they will be monitoring this issue,” said Chris Bruton, the union’s local executive council president for Denver International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Norovirus, an extremely contagious virus that causes similar symptoms to food poisoning, is surging in the US this holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The virus is the “leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea, and foodborne illness” in the country, according to the CDC.

A United Airlines employee who reported nausea and diarrhea after eating the meal told Denver7 he and other workers were concerned about calling out sick.

The employee, whose name was withheld by the outlet, said the airline has a strict holiday sick leave policy and requires a specific doctor’s note, also known as a “Holiday Absence Certificate,” within 48 hours of calling out. If they don’t meet this requirement, the employee said, they could face repercussions like “performance warnings.”

The union told employees that if they report symptoms consistent with food poisoning after eating the meals, they will not be required to fill out a “Holiday Absence Certificate” if they need to remain home from work.

It’s one of the busiest times of year for travel companies.

The American Automobile Association predicts 119 million people will travel at least 50 miles away from home between December 21 and January 1. Meanwhile, the trade group Airlines for America said US airlines will carry around 54 million passengers from December 19 to Monday, Jan. 6, an increase from 2023.