Tsunami warnings remain in place for South America after volcano eruption and major earthquake off Russian coast: Live
Tsunami warnings in Hawaii, parts of California and Japan downgraded
Tsunami warnings remain in place across parts of South America after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Russian far east in the early hours.
Fears of a devastating tsunami in the US and Japan faded over Wednesday after one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia’s sparsely populated Kamchatka peninsula.
But as the region breathed a sigh of relief - with authorities in Hawaii and parts of Japan, Russia and California downgrading their warnings - new evacuation warnings were issued along South America’s Pacific coast.
Colombia, Chile and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands all saw restrictions and evacuations issued, including beach and school closures. "Remember that the first wave is usually not the strongest," Chilean president Gabriel Boric warned on social media.
Several people were injured during the earthquake, but none seriously and no major damage was reported.
Hours later, lava was seen coming from the Klyuchevskoy volcano on the peninsula as it began to erupt.
On Kamchatka, near the quake's epicentre, residents fled inland as ports flooded, while cars jammed streets in Honolulu.
Tsunamis are triggered by underwater earthquakes, which cause the seafloor to rise and drop, pushing huge volumes of sea water into waves.
Russian regions report limited damage
The massive 8.8 earthquake reportedly caused limited damage in the sparsely populated Russian peninsula. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the quake damaged a local kindergarten that was unoccupied.
A video released by a Russian media outlet showed a team of doctors at a cancer clinic on Kamchatka holding a patient and clutching medical equipment as the quake rocked an operating room.
Authorities on the sparsely populated Kuril Islands reported several waves flooded the fishing port of Severo-Kurilsk, the main city on the islands, and cut power supplies to the area. The port's mayor said no major damage was reported.
Tsunami advisory still in place
The US National Tsunami Warning Centre, in its latest update, said a tsunami advisory continues for a reduced area in the Pacific region.
Evacuations ordered in South America
Chile, a place highly vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis, raised its warning to the highest level yesterday for most of its lengthy Pacific coast and began evacuating hundreds of people.
"Remember that the first wave is usually not the strongest," Chilean president Gabriel Boric warned on social media.
Colombian officials ordered the complete closure and evacuation of beaches and low-tide areas while maritime traffic was being restricted. Ecuador canceled classes at schools in the Galapagos Islands as well as communities along the coast.
Coastlines of New Zealand — about 9,600km from the quake's epicenter — were experiencing strong currents and wave surges. There were no evacuations, but people throughout the South Pacific island nation were warned to stay out of the water and away from beaches, shorelines and harbours.
Watch the moment Hawaii beachgoers evacuated amid tsunami warnings on Wednesday
Russian surgeons keep steady hands during massive Kamchatka quake
A team of medics was in the middle of surgery in the Far Eastern Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky when Wednesday's very powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake shook their equipment and the floor beneath them.
The medics used their hands to try to steady both the patient and their equipment, CCTV footage released by the Kamchatka region's Health Ministry showed.
"Despite the danger, the doctors remained calm and stayed with the patient until the very end," Oleg Melnikov, the minister, wrote on Telegram. He gave no details of the surgery but added that the patient was currently out of danger.
Among the world's strongest recorded quakes
The earthquake appeared to be the strongest recorded since the 9.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan in 2011 caused a massive tsunami and meltdowns at a nuclear power plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said initial reports showed Japan's nuclear plants were not affected this time.
Wednesday's quake occurred along the "Ring of Fire," a series of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean. It was centred offshore, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kamchatka's regional capital. Multiple aftershocks as strong as 6.9 magnitude followed.
Russia's Oceanology Institute said tsunami waves of less than 6 meters (20 feet) were recorded near populated areas of the peninsula.
Dozens in Japan find refuge on hilltops and on rooftops
A tsunami of 2 feet (60 centimeters) was recorded in Hamanaka town in Hokkaido and Kuji port in Iwate, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Several areas reported smaller waves, and at least one person was injured.
In Iwaki, a city in Fukushima prefecture, which was the epicenter of the 2011 tsunami and quake, dozens of residents gathered at a hilltop park after a community siren sounded and breakwater gates were closed.
Workers at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, severely damaged in 2011, took shelter on higher ground while remotely monitoring operations, the operator said.
Hours later, Japan downgraded its tsunami alert but left an advisory in place along the Pacific coast.
