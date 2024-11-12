Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly a week after winning the presidential election, Donald Trump posted the link to a music video for a song called “Trump Won (Victory Remix)” that falsely declares he won in every state, he won the 2020 election and that Democrats are behind the assassination attempts.

The song declares “Trump won and you know it” and is performed Christian singer Natasha Owens, who previously released a song claiming Trump was chosen by God to lead.

Owens initially released “Trump Won” last year as an ode to false claims the presiden-elect made after the 2020 election. The original song spread misinformation about mass voter fraud and President Joe Biden.

Natasha Owens pictured performing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February ( Getty Images )

But this version, shared on Truth Social, is a remix featuring fellow Trump-loving musician Nick Nittoli who raps: “Democrats want Trump off stage / But we know that they can’t aim / And he won in every state.”

The lyrics insinuate Democrats tried to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Investigations into the matter found that a 20-year-old gunman opened fire on Trump and the crowd, killing one rallygoer, injuring others and causing an injury to Trump’s ear.

Another gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump while he was golfing in August. That plan was thwarted and the suspect was arrested.

There is no evidence that Democrats were behind either of these assassination attempts.

Additionally, Trump did not win every state, he lost 19 to Harris. He also did not win “in” every state. Harris won every county in Hawaii, Massachusetts and Rhode Island as well as the entirety of the District of Columbia.

Like the original song, the “Trump Won (Victory Remix)” also falsely claims: “He won in 2020 / And he just did it again.”

There is no evidence of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election. Multiple independent investigations in states where election results were disputed found no evidence of mass voter fraud either.

After Trump shared Owens’ song on Truth Social, she posted on X thanking him “for the shout out.”

In a separate video, which Owens posted on YouTube, it appears Trump and his team played “Trump Won” at his victory party in Palm Beach.