A cringeworthy new single proclaims Donald Trump the “chosen one” picked by God to lead the US - and its music video has racked up 85,000 views on YouTube in just three days.

Musician Natasha Owens released the single “The Chosen One” with a music video produced with several photos and videos of Trump, drawing bizarre connections between the former president and Jesus. The former president shared the song in a Truth Social post on Friday.

It’s the latest in a string of MAGA hits from Owens who has preformed at conservative gatherings and over 1million views on YouTube for a few of her music videos.

This week’s “The Chosen One” includes lyrics with heavy-handed allusions to Jesus, such as: “I’m standing with the Chosen one/Ain’t no stopping what the Lord’s begun,” and “So many greet him/With a Judas kiss/But God gave us a warrior/For such a time as this.”

Owens, 48, said in a statement she believes “God has chosen President Trump to push back against the evil in our country and the evil in this world.”

The new song also begins with a reference to Trump’s felony conviction: “I’m not saying/He’s something divine/He gets in trouble bigly/Time after time/He’s controversial/But one thing is true/Imperfect people/A perfect God can use.”

The song came just days after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of an election conspiracy that involved covering up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story of an affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has drawn similar connections between himself and Jesus Christ.

In March, Trump claimed that he received a message stating: “It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you.”

“Beautiful, thank you,” the former president responded, seemingly moved by the message implying that his $464m legal fine is apparently on the same level as the Biblical crucifixion of Jesus.

Then, last year, the former president reposted an AI image last year showing a court sketch of Jesus sitting beside Mr Trump in a courtroom during one of his many legal proceedings.

Natasha Owens pictured performing at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Donald Trump shared her latest hit, “The Chosen One,” on TruthSocial on Friday. ( Getty Images )

The “Chosen One” song has drawn strong reactions on social media from both sides of the political aisle.

“This is not satire. This is a sincere Trump praise song called ‘The Chosen One,’” user Christian Nightmares wrote on X.

“Due to space constraints, they chose to leave out a few words: psychotic, malignant, narcissist, coercive controller, & criminal. Guess that would’ve been too many syllables for the song,” Fellow X user Michael Ruland wrote.

“Absolutely wild. And uncomfortable to watch. Wonder how many churches will be sharing this? Sadly,” Stacey Hetrick shared online.

However, the video was also shared by Trump voters who appeared to love the song. “Awesome. it obviously touched a nerve! Haters gonna hate......but the facts will out. Like almost every so called ‘conspiracy’ he points out......turns out, after TDS riddled mass media meltdown, to in fact, be true!’ one YouTuber wrote in support of the video.

Owens has released a string of songs backing MAGA ideas. Some of them have received over 1million views on YouTube. ( Natasha Owens/Instagram )

Owens previously went viral for her 2023 single, “Trump Won,” which has nearly 2m views on YouTube. In it, she promotes the false claim that Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump won and you know it,” she sings in last year’s viral song.

“We got dead people voting...The facts are facts, it’s not just my opinion,” she continues. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The former president also shared “Trump Won” on TruthSocial last year. The song debuted at #5 on the BILLBOARD digital sales chart, KXAN reports. Trump is a long-time fan of the Christian singer. Owens performed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last year, according to her statement.

There, she dedicated her 2019 song “Warrior” to the former president: “I’m a warrior/I will not be defeated/I am brave because of Jesus.”

Owens also performed at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference in February, singing the Star Spangled Banner.