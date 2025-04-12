Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump exempts phones, computers and other electronics from his tariffs on Chinese goods

The move is seen as a win for big U.S. tech companies, whose founders have donated millions to Trump’s campaign and inauguration

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Saturday 12 April 2025 11:23 EDT
Comments
Trump suggests he paused tariffs because 'people were getting yippy, afraid'

Smartphones, computers, flash drives, semiconductors and solar cells will be exempt from the Trump administration’s wide-ranging tariffs on China and other nations, according to guidance from U.S Customs and Border Protection released late Friday night.

The policy is a boon to U.S. tech companies such as Apple, which produces most of iPhones in China.

“This is the dream scenario for tech investors,” Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, told CNBC. “Smartphones, chips being excluded is a game changer scenario when it comes to China tariffs.”

The exemption applies to goods headed toward the U.S. as early as April 5.

Tech CEOs courted Trump throughout his campaign and since he has taken office, with Elon Musk donating more than $290 million to Trump and Republican-affiliated efforts, while Meta, Amazon, and Apple’s Tim Cook each gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

Tech companies, and the net worth of their billionaire CEOs, were among those hardest hit when markets tanked on the tariff announcement. But, now Trump appears to be offering a helping hand by exempting some products from the 125 percent tariff he left on China.

President Donald Trump has now issued phones, computers and other electronics from the tariffs he put on China
President Donald Trump has now issued phones, computers and other electronics from the tariffs he put on China (REUTERS)

A handful of tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Amazon, Meta and Google parent Alphabet make up over a quarter of the value of the S&P 500 at any given time — and all of these companies would face major financial challenges if global electronics supplies were hit with sustained tariffs.

The Friday announcement is the latest sudden adjustment in a tariff policy that’s changed every few days, after Trump announced on Wednesday a 90-day pause on a series of “reciprocal” tariffs on U.S. trading partners that rattled financial markets, while increasing tariffs on China to an effective rate of 145 percent and maintaining a baseline 10 percent tariffs on all countries that hadn’t retaliated against the U.S..

“There could be a couple of exceptions for obvious reasons, but I would say 10 percent is a floor,” Trump said Friday on Air Force One.

Despite attempting to soften the financial blow of the tariff agenda, some fear the policies have set the U.S. on a course for a recession.

“I think we’re very close, if not [already] in, a recession now,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Friday.

Main street consumers also appeared concerned about the economic impact. Americans spent more on certain foods and tech items like iPhones as they braced for Trump’s tariffs to take effect, according to data.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in