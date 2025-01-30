Watch live: Trump speaks after American Airlines plane and military helicopter crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a press conference on Thursday, 30 January, after an American Airlines regional plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in Washington, DC.

The deadly crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the military helicopter was conducting “a required annual night evaluation," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

All 67 people on board both aircraft that crashed down into the Potomac River are feared dead, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said.

At least 28 bodies have been found as of Thursday morning.

After the crash, the US president questioned the actions of both the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers.

Mr Trump said he has been briefed on the “terrible accident” in a brief official statement offering prayers for those on board.

But he then took to his Truth Social platform to speculate about what caused the crash.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn,” Mr Trump said in his first remarks on Truth Social.

The cause of the crash had not yet been confirmed as of Thursday morning.

American Airlines said in a statement: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”