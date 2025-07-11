Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Trump threatens 35% tariff on Canadian goods and says he may double what other nations are charged

Trump is playing hardball with countries that have yet to make a trade deal with him

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 10 July 2025 22:24 EDT
Canada's prime minister slams Trump's tariffs as 'misguided'

President Donald Trump has threatened a 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods and says he may double what other nations are charged.

Trump is playing hardball with countries that have yet to make a trade deal with him.

In a letter sent to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Thursday, Trump said the U.S. will charge a 35 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada starting August 1.

President Donald Trump has threatened a 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods and said he may double what other nations are charged (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He also told NBC News Thursday he plans to impose higher blanket tariffs on most trade partners. There is currently a 10 percent blanket tariff on all countries.

“We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” he said.

This is a developing story...

