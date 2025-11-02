Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the first time in four years, motor vehicle thefts in the U.S. have dropped.

Indeed, 2024 was the first time that fewer than a million cars were reported stolen since 2021, AAA reports.

By the end of 2024, the number of car thefts had dropped by 17 percent to 850,708, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Despite the seemingly opportunistic nature of vehicle thefts, many are actually targeted, with some makes and models of cars have security vulnerabilities ripe for exploitation.

Drawing from NICB data, here are the top 10 most stolen cars in the U.S. in the year 2024, why they’re targeted, and how to best prevent a theft.

Hyundai Elantra

open image in gallery The 2024 Hyundai Elantra. The Elantra was the most stolen vehicle in the U.S. in 2024, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau

The Hyundai Elantra topped the list, with a reported 31,712 vehicles stolen in 2024. Thieves largely targeted models from the 2011-2021 lines, which lacked an engine immobilizer. An engine immobilizer will shut down a car if someone tries to drive it without the right key or fob but, without that tech, anyone who gains access to the car can get it running with a few tools.

Current Hyundais have corrected for that vulnerability, and the company released a software update for owners with affected vehicles.

Hyundai Sonata

open image in gallery The 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid suffered many of the same security issues as the Elantra.

Sonatas were stolen approximately 26,720 times, for largely the same reason as the Elantra. The same vulnerability was exploited, giving thieves the chance to ride off in the midsize sedan.

Chevy Silverado

open image in gallery A 2025 Chevy Silverado was the most stole truck across the U.S. last year.

Chevy Silverados were stolen 21,666 times in 2024, the most of any truck on the NICB's list. There's a few reason why thieves targeted Silverados. Like the Hyundais, a key fob vulnerability in some model years allowed thieves to quickly gain access to the trucks and take off in them.

A class action lawsuit was filed this year alleged that GM knowingly failed to implement adequate anti-theft protections in its keyless ignition technology, according to Car & Driver. The Independent has requested comment from Chevy regarding the lawsuit.

Honda Accord

open image in gallery A desire for parts makes the Honda Accord a target for thieves. ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

As recently as 2014, the Honda Accord topped the list of the most stolen cars in the U.S., according to NICB data.

And 10 years later, it is still heavily targeted, with 8,539 reported thefts.

Because of the cars' popularity with drivers, there is a high demand for parts to keep used Hondas operating, which creates an incentive for thieves, according to ABC News. The Accord — and later in this list, the Civic — are victims of their own success.

Kia Optima

open image in gallery Software updates have been made to make the Kia Optima more secure for owners. ( Getty Images )

Last year, 17,493 Kia Optimas were stolen, according to the NICB data. The same problem plaguing Hyundais — the lack of an engine immobilizer in certain older models — also made Kias an easy target for thieves. Kia, like Hyundai, rolled out free software updates for owners to help address the exploit.

Honda Civic

open image in gallery The Honda Civic is largely targeted for parts.

The smaller, more economy-focused sibling of the Honda Accord, the Civic was stolen 15,727 times in 2024. The reason are largely the same — Civics are and have been extremely popular vehicles for more than a decade and parts for them are in high demand.

Kia Soul

open image in gallery The lack of enginge immobilizers in Kia Souls make them targets for thieves.

At 13,562 thefts in 2024, the Kia Soul fell victim to the same security exploits used by thieves to steal Kia Optimas. A lack of engine immobilizers in older models allowed thieves snatch them and take off.

Ford F-150 Series Pickup

open image in gallery The Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the most popular trucks on the road - and also one of the most targeted.

The second truck on this list, the Ford F-150 series trucks were stolen 12,952 times last year. Like the Hondas, the Ford F-150 is likely being targeted because the truck is extremely popular. The Ford F Series has been the most popular truck brand in the U.S. for a decade, and the F-150 specifically has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for almost 50 years, according to Road and Track.

Toyota Camry

open image in gallery The Toyota Camry is often targeted for specific parts - especially the wheel. ( Honda )

The Toyota Camry was stolen 12,296 times in 2024. Older Camry models with less advanced security measures have proven popular targets for thieves, and Camry tires have been an especially sought-after part for car strippers. In 2022, the Camry joined Premiere Services' list of top four vehicles affected by wheel theft.

Dodge Charger

open image in gallery Dodge Chargers complete the list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. ( Copyright © 2024 Stellantis. All Rights Reserved. )

Last year, 11,452 Dodge Chargers were stolen. The Charger SRT Hellcat has been an especially sought-after vehicle for thieves thanks to its rarity and the power of its engines, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Theft of the Hellcats peaked in 2023, when incidents were 60 times more frequent than the average for all other 2021-22 models, relative to how many were on the road.

Preventing theft

The best way to prevent theft is to take a multi-layered approach to security. While some thefts — like those targeting Kias, Hyundais, and the Silverado — exploit entry system vulnerabilities, any vehicle, regardless of make, will be more secure if its parked in a well-lit, secure area, and if physical measures like wheel locks and alarms are used to prevent and discourage unauthorized driving. Obviously, drivers should always lock their vehicles and ensure their windows are fully closed to prevent unwanted entry, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For owners driving cars with potential software vulnerabilities, checking for an obtaining any updated security software will also help reduce the chance for theft.

In the event that a driver’s car is stolen, systems like LoJacks and other GPS tracking devices can help locate and even remotely disable stolen vehicles.