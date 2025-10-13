The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two brothers have been accused of murdering a Lyft driver in Louisiana before joyriding in her car to Texas, according to a press release from the local sheriff’s office.

Ethan Bush, 23, and Tristan Bush, 26, were found in Harris County before the younger man died in an attempt to evade arrest.

The investigation began on Friday, when the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana responded to a call after a woman was found dead in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Lawanna J. Lewis, according to a CPSO press release.

The car was spotted hours later in the Houston area, where the brothers were driving it. This prompted a high-speed pursuit involving the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

open image in gallery Tristan Bush has been accused of killing a 62-year-old Lyft driver ( Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office )

Eventually, the pair sprang from the car and tried to make their escape on foot, with Ethan leaping onto a nearby highway.

According to a traffic release record from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, he was fatally struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. dead.

The driver of the that car was “cooperative” with police and “did not display any signs of intoxication,” according to the traffic release.

Tristan was later found hiding in a backyard two hours later.

The elder Bush brother now awaits extradition to Louisiana and has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Calcasieu press release.

His bail bond has been set at $2.5 million by Judge Bobby Holmes.

“The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely,” the press release read.

According to arrest records released by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and seen by KPLC, Tristan had been arrested several times by police in the past.

open image in gallery Ethan Bush was killed when he jumped onto a beltway to try and escape the police ( Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office )

In 2022, he was arrested for entry or remaining after being forbidden and resisting an officer.

Tristan was arrested in Lafayette a year later for resisting an officer with force or violence.

His younger brother had no existing criminal history.

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to help Lewis’ family with their relative’s funeral costs.

“Help Lay LaWanna Lewis to Rest After a Senseless Act of Violence,” the description of the fundraiser read. “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved LaWanna Lewis has tragically passed away as the result of a senseless act of crime.

“Her loss has left our hearts shattered and our community in grief.

“We are raising funds to help cover LaWanna’s burial and final expenses, including funeral services, burial plot, and related costs.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the financial burden on her family as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.”

The Independent has contacted Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for comment.