OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush allegedly complained that rules and regulations were “stifling his innovation process,” a Coast Guard marine inspector testified at the inquiry into the doomed Titan sub voyage, which is set to conclude on Friday.

John Winters worked with the OceanGate, the submersible company that operated the Titan sub excursion set for the Titanic wreck in June last year, to evaluate the safety of its Antipodes vessel.

On Thursday, Winters testified to the Titan Marine Board of Investigation that Rush “did express on multiple occasions that regulations were stifling his innovation process”.

Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Duffett of the Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance also spoke of the alleged mislabeling of “mission specialists,” after regular crew members were said to have paid for the title.

“If you have paid, then you don’t qualify as a member of the crew,” Duffett testified on Thursday.

The Coast Guard’s two-week long hearing is set to wrap up on Friday following final testimonies from former OceanGate employee Matthew McCoy, Captain Jamie Frederick of the Coast Guard Sector Boston and Coast Guard Search and Rescue Specialist Scott Talbot.