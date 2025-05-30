Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser is suing Arizona officials to keep records about her 3-year-old son’s death private.

Earlier this month, Kiser’s eldest son, Trigg, died several days after he was found unconscious in a backyard pool at the family’s home in Chandler, about a 30-minute drive southeast of Phoenix, according to local reports.

Kiser shares her life as a mom on TikTok where she has four million followers.

On Tuesday, Kiser filed a lawsuit against Arizona officials, arguing the disclosure of records related to her son’s death “causes renewed trauma to surviving family members and violates their right to grieve privately.”

open image in gallery TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser has filed a lawsuit against Arizona officials to keep records about her 3-year-old son’s death private ( Emilie Kiser/Instagram )

Kiser “is going through a parent’s worst nightmare right now” after the “heartbreaking accidental drowning” of her son earlier this month, according to the suit.

The toddler died in hospital six days after he was found in the pool, KPNX reported.

“Emilie is trying her best to be there for her surviving son…but every day is a battle,” the lawsuit said. Kiser and husband, Brady, welcomed their second son, Theodore, in March.

Since Trigg’s death, more than 100 public records requests have been filed with the city of Chandler and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"Emilie and her family desperately want to grieve in private, but sadly, the public will not let them. Trigg’s death has become a media frenzy,” the suit read.

open image in gallery Kiser’s husband, Brady, would make appearances on her social media ( Emilie Kiser/Instagram )

While the suit does acknowledge Arizona’s Public Records Law, which gives the public the right to view records maintained by public offices, “this right of access is not absolute.”

Kiser’s lawyers argue Arizona law also, “recognizes that family members have a compelling privacy interest in preventing the disclosure of graphic materials related to a loved one’s injuries or death.”

Kiser has not posted on TikTok since May 12.

The suit names several Arizona public offices, including the city of Chandler, the Chandler Police Department, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Jason Berry, director of communications for Maricopa County, told NBC News on Thursday, “When Maricopa County learned the family was pursuing a court order to prevent the release of these records, the Office of the Medical Examiner worked with the family to place a seal on the record.”

Berry said court proceedings will determine if the records related to Trigg’s death will be permanently sealed.