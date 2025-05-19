Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The three-year-old son of a TikTok influencer has died after falling into a family swimming pool in Arizona, authorities have announced.

Trigg Chapman Kiser, son of TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser, died in the hospital from injuries sustained after he was pulled from the backyard pool on May 12, the fire department in the city of Chandler said.

Police arrived at the home, around 25 miles south of downtown Phoenix, last Monday evening after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers began administering CPR before paramedics arrived.

The boy was then rushed to the nearby Chandler Regional Hospital in a critical condition, before being flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

However, six days after the incident, police said that Trigg succumbed to his injuries and died Sunday afternoon.

His mother has 3.3 million followers on TikTok. Many of her posts document her life as a parent.

The 26-year-old has not yet posted to her social media since the death of the young child ( Getty Images for Poppi )

Records from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child’s death, but have not yet released a report.

Trigg featured in several videos on his mom’s TikTok account, along with her husband, Brady Kiser, whom she married in 2020, according to photos shared on Instagram at the time.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Chandler Police said.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains ongoing. This is still an open investigation.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Her most recent video documents her newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March.

“There’s no word to describe finally meeting Teddy and finally getting to analyze every part of him and how perfect he is,” the 26-year-old wrote on the video post on TikTok March 27.

“I’d do it all over again solely for the moment of Brady holding up our baby and announcing him to me. More to come. We have been soaking up every second as a family of FOUR,” she added.

In a Mother's Day post last year, Kiser stated that being a mom is “the best role [she’s] been given” and that she is “so lucky” to have her children.

She has not publicly made a statement or posted to TikTok about the incident.