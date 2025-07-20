Number of missing from devastating Kerr County flash floods drops to just 3
Flooding along the Guadalupe River killed at least 135 people on July 4 weekend
Texas officials now say that just three people remain missing in the devastating floods that struck the state’s Kerr County, killing at least 135 people.
The new total of those still missing in the county from the shocking July 4 weekend flooding was revised down from 97 people on Saturday.
“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the City of Kerrville said in a statement.
The massive loss of life took place when the deadly floods took place in Texas Hill Country, with most of the deaths taking place along the Guadalupe River, around 60 miles north of San Antonio.
The torrential rain saw the river swell from 3ft to 30ft in just 45 minutes, with many cabins in the area swept away.
Among the dead were 27 campers and counselors at the century-old Christian summer camp for girls, Camp Mystic.
In total, at least 107 people died in Kern County, 37 of whom were children.
Officials said on Saturday that recovery operations would continue throughout the Guadalupe River watershed.
”We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said.
“Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”
CNN reported that one person remains missing in Travis County, 150 miles away, and another in Burnett County.
