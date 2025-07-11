Texas flood before-and-after pictures show devastating toll of catastrophe which left 121 dead and 173 missing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 121 people are dead and 173 are missing in central Texas after the Guadalupe River swelled last Friday, causing destructive flash flooding throughout Kerr County.

Now, new before-and-after satellite images of several sites throughout Kerry County show the devastation caused by the floods as crews embark on a seventh day of search and rescue efforts. Crews are searching mounds of debris along an eight-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River, often finding cars and RVs buried in the wreckage.

Search and rescue efforts are expected to continue for several weeks, said Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell.

Twenty-seven of those killed were children and staff attending Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp situated on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Five girls and one staffer are still missing as of Friday morning.

Several of the cabins were built on “extremely hazardous” floodways where the river’s water moves at its highest velocity and depth, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Two days before the deadly floods, the camp reportedly passed its annual state safety inspection and had a written disaster plan in place.

open image in gallery Camp Mystic pictured before (top) and after the Guadalupe River swelled on Friday, flooding the all-girls summer camp situated along its banks. At least 27 girls and staffers died in the floods, and six are still missing. ( Maxar Technologies )

While crews wade through debris and navigate difficult terrain, many are assisting the efforts in innovative ways.

Kourtney Rand, a volunteer in Ingram, Texas, told CNN the local volunteer fire department is using horses to navigate waterlogged areas. NASA has deployed two aircraft to help map the damage from the floods, while the Texas National Guard is helping the search via land and air.

One man from Colorado has even traveled to Texas to help with the efforts, telling local outlet Fox 26 he was inspired to assist in any way he could after seeing photos of the devastation.

open image in gallery The Guadalupe River pictured before (top) and after it flooded early Friday. At least 120 people are dead as a result of the deadly flash floods on Independence Day ( Maxar Technologies )

open image in gallery Highway 39 pictured before (top) and after the Guadalupe River flooded on Friday. Rescue crews say they’re struggling to wade through ‘mounds’ of debris as the search enters its seventh day ( Maxar Technologies )

Questions are swirling over whether state and local officials could have done more to warn residents about the impending floods early Friday.

A local firefighter was revealed to have petitioned for an emergency alert to be sent out when the floods were imminent but one wasn’t issued until at least an hour later, a new report reveals.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has criticized the state’s preparation, arguing “something went wrong” at Camp Mystic. New York Senator Chuck Schumer has also called for an investigation into whether staffing cuts at the National Weather Service impacted the response time on July4.

open image in gallery The Ingram Dam pictured before (top) and after the devastating flash floods. Federal and state lawmakers are now questioning officials’ response to the floods, with some arguing there was a lack of preparation for the disaster ( Maxar Technologies )