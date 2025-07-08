Texas rescue helicopter forced to make emergency landing after colliding with private drone
The Federal Aviation Administration typically issues temporary flight restrictions in airspace needed for relief and recovery operations
A helicopter used for rescue and recovery operations in flood-stricken Texas was grounded after it collided with a private drone flying in restricted airspace.
The city of Kerrville, Texas, put out an advisory on Monday asking residents to keep their drones grounded until first responders finish searching for flood victims and survivors.
"This afternoon, a private drone illegally operating in restricted airspace collided with a helicopter involved in emergency operations in Kerr County. The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing, and a critical piece of response equipment is now out of service until further notice," the city said in a statement on Facebook. "This was entirely preventable."
Heavy rains in central Texas caused the Guadalupe River to surge beyond its banks and flood the surrounding region over the weekend. At least 104 people — including 28 children, some of which were at a summer camp — have been killed across six counties.
First responders are searching for survivors using helicopters, and temporary flight restrictions have been put in place in some parts of the state.
"Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) are not suggestions. They are federal airspace rules designed to protect lives during emergency situations. When you fly a drone in restricted areas, you’re not just breaking the law — you’re putting first responders, emergency crews, and the public at serious risk," the city wrote in a statement.
As of Tuesday, a TRF lasting until July 13 bars pilots and drone operators from flying over a large portion of the Guadalupe River, unless they are officially part of the relief effort.
Community Services Officer Jonathan Lamb, urged people to stay away from the area.
“We understand there’s natural curiosity, people want to come and see the flood damage,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Now is not the time for sightseeing, this operation is ongoing.”
On Sunday, Kerrville City Manager asked locals to keep their personal drones grounded.
“We know that people want to volunteer, but what we are starting to see is personal drones flying,” Rice said. “These personal drones flying is a danger to aircraft, which then risks further operations.”
It's not the first time a drone has disrupted a relief mission. During the massive Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles earlier this year, a drone hit a firefighting airplane. The damage from the impact forced the plane to land for repairs as neighborhoods burned.
The ongoing search effort in Texas is massive, with more than 20 state agencies are responding to the flooding, including approximately 1,750 state officials and nearly 1,000 state vehicles, according to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending a search and rescue team comprised primarily of firefighters, paramedics, physicians and engineers to assist in the recovery efforts, and Governor Glen Youngkin of Virginia is sending the state's water rescue teams to Texas to assist in the search.
Crews from Florida, Pennsylvania, California and even Mexico have been sent to join in the response effort.
The Cajun Navy, a renown volunteer group who use their boats to search for missing people, have also rushed to assist in the search efforts in Texas.
