Tesla Cybertruck sales underperformed in Q1, dropping more than 50 percent compared to sales in Q4 of 2024, reflecting a larger theme for the electric vehicle maker, which has faced market volatility and decreasing sales as its CEO has taken a role in the Trump administration.

In the last quarter, Tesla sold roughly 6,400 Cybertrucks – more than double the number from the same time last year but significantly fewer than the 12,900 sold in the final quarter of 2024, according to research firm Cox Automotive.

It’s the second consecutive quarter Tesla has seen a dip in Cybertruck sales. Sales peaked during Q3 of 2024 with roughly 16,600 sold.

The distinctive-looking electric truck has faced a series of challenges over the last few months, with safety regulators recalling more than 46,000 vehicles, an explosive detonation inside a Cybertruck in January, and people targeting the cars, dealerships and sellers motivated by politics.

Tesla's Cybertrucks have underperformed expectations, selling roughly 6,400 vehicles in Q1

However, sales do not appear to be related to a lack of demand for electric vehicles.

Overall sales of electric vehicles in the United States rose 11 percent during the first quarter, according to Cox Automotive. Roughly 7.5 percent of all new vehicle sales in the first quarter were electric vehicles – an increase from last year.

The Cybertruck was introduced to the electric vehicle market in 2023, and at the time, Musk touted that more than one million people had paid a $100 refundable deposit to reserve one.

“Demand was off the charts,” Musk said at the time, though the Tesla CEO contended that it would take roughly 18 months to see a positive cash flow from the Cybertruck.

Though Musk teased the vehicle as highly anticipated, it has failed to meet those expectations.

Musk's role in the White House has been met with widely negative reviews from the public

Last year, Tesla sold roughly 39,000 Cybertrucks, making up less than 5 percent of the company's total sales.

It’s unclear how sales have impacted Tesla’s Cybertruck inventory or whether there is a massive surplus, as reported by some outlets. While there is no way to track that publicly, the company has reportedly begun taking steps to reduce its Cybertruck inventory. Tesla recently moved workers from Cybertruck production to its Austin factory to work on more popular models, Business Insider reported in January.

It also dropped production targets for several Cybertruck lines over the last few months, workers familiar with the matter told Business Insider. Production lines have reportedly also been thinned out; now, some are said to be working at a fraction of their previous capacity.

The Cybertrucks’ struggles also arise while Musk juggles his roles in businesses and the Trump administration.

Appointed a “special government employee,” Musk has taken a role as a senior adviser to Trump, sitting in on cabinet meetings and spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency.

The public has largely disapproved of Musk’s role overseeing massive cuts to the federal government. One poll from the Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos found that only 35 percent of Americans approve of Musk’s position in the White House. Similarly, Silver Bulletin found that 38 percent of people approved of Musk and Fox News found 39 percent of people approve.

The general public’s disdain for Musk has resulted in worldwide boycotts of Tesla, with vehicles or dealerships becoming victims of vandalism and harassment in the U.S.

Anti-Musk protesters have used the Cybertruck to express disdain for the Tesla CEO who took a role in the Trump administration

Tesla’s stock has been going down since it peaked in December, after Trump won the presidential election. It saw its largest dip between February and March.

Even overseas, registrations of new Tesla vehicles, other than the Cybertruck, dropped nearly 46 percent in Germany, 62 percent in, 59 percent in France and 80 percent in Sweden compared to last year, according to the New York Times. Some of that decline can be attributed to fewer deliveries of Tesla’s newest Model Y.

But not all hope is lost for the Cybertruck.

Given Tesla manufactures most of their vehicles in the U.S., the company may see sales increase over the next year as consumers face Trump’s tariffs on vehicles and vehicle parts.