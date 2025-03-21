Tesla recalls all Cybertrucks after using wrong glue to stick on steel panels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla has been forced to recall every Cybertruck it has ever sold after safety regulators raised an issue with the glue used to attach one of its stainless steel panels.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will oversee the recall of 46,100 Cybertrucks, marking the eighth recall for Tesla’s electric pickup truck since deliveries to customers began just over a year ago.

A report from the NHTSA warned that an exterior panel that runs along the left and right side of the windscreen can detach while driving, creating a hazard for other drivers.

The stainless steel strip, called a cant rail assembly, between the windscreen and the roof on both sides, is bound to the truck's assembly with a structural adhesive.

The remedy uses an adhesive which has not been found to be vulnerable to "environmental embrittlement", the NHTSA said, and includes additional reinforcements.

Tesla will replace the panel free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on 19 May.

The recall of 46,096 Cybertrucks covers all 2024 and 2025 model years, manufactured from November 13 2023 to February 27 2025.

The NHTSA order said Tesla became aware of the problem early this year.

Videos showing people ripping the panels off Cybertrucks with their hands have gone viral on social media in recent days.

The Cybertruck, which Tesla began delivering to buyers in late 2023, has been recalled eight times in the past 15 months for safety problems, including once in November because a fault in an electric inverter could cause the drive wheels to lose power.

Last April, the futuristic-looking trucks were recalled to fix acceleration pedals that could get stuck in the interior trim.

Other recalls were related to windscreen wipers and the display screen.

It is the latest setback for the Elon Musk-owned electric car maker which has come under attack since President Donald Trump took office and empowered Mr Musk to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) which is slashing government spending.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, charging stations and privately owned cars have been targeted.

This week, organisers of the ‘Tesla Takedown’ movement announced their biggest day of action, targeting 500 locations on 29 March.

“Take action at Tesla showrooms everywhere,” the organisers said. “Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines... Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.”

Trump has threatened anyone caught vandalising Tesla vehicles, showrooms or charging stations with up to 20 years in prison.

In a post to Truth Social on Thursday, the US President wrote: “People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders.”

Additional reporting from agencies.