Tennessee cop serving in JD Vance’s motorcade critically injured in crash with state trooper
The vice president visited East Tennessee Friday evening for a private fundraiser
A Tennessee police officer is in critical condition following a Friday evening crash with a state trooper while they were serving as part of Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade.
The Maryville officer, riding a motorcycle, and the state trooper were both assigned to escort the vice president’s motorcade when the crash occurred at East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Merritt Road.
The injured officer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition, while the trooper was also hospitalized for evaluation and treatment.
“We ask everyone to keep the officer, family, and the medical staff in your prayers,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said Friday. “All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community.”
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
The Independent has contacted the White House and Tennessee Highway Patrol for comment.
Vance was visiting East Tennessee for a private fundraising event Friday evening, WBIR reported.
