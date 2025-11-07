Loose pig named ‘Breakfast’ is terrorizing residents of a New York neighborhood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Breakfast” is on the go in Buffalo.

A pig named “Breakfast” terrorized the Hamlin Park Historic District neighborhood Thursday, allegedly knocking down a woman during a wild goose chase around town.

Resident Renita Shadwick told 7 News that Breakfast charged at her and attacked her in a bizarre and terrifying encounter.

“It was on me,” Shadwick said of the animal. "And it grabbed me by my hair like you’d shake a bag of microwave popcorn.”

“I was able to put my arm around to protect my face,” she continued. “My second thought was, this is ridiculous — this is a pig on Victor Place, in the city of Buffalo? Where did this come from?”

open image in gallery 'Breakfast' allegedly escaped through a police officer’s fence before rampaging around a small community in Buffalo, New York ( 7 News )

A viral video recorded by Shadwick doesn’t show the alleged attack but captures the surprising moment when a Buffalo police officer runs toward the pig, shouting, “That's mine, I got her!”

The officer idenifited the pig as “Breakfast,” explaining that his daughter said it escaped “under the back fence.”

Shadwick told the officer that the animal “jumped on me and bit me,” to which he replied, “She thinks you’re gonna feed her because you smell good.”

Neighbors told 7 News that the officer eventually took the pig home.

Resident Angie Davis-Leveritte told the outlet that the incident might seem funny at first, but noted that any animal roaming the streets of the neighborhood could turn into a bad situation.

“Your first glance is to laugh because that’s unexpected to see in the city,” she said. “But that’s dangerous. It’s just like having a loose dog.”

City code does not clearly address keeping pigs or other farm animals as pets, 7 News reported.

open image in gallery City officials are probing the incident, after calling it ‘unacceptable’ ( 7 News )

Council member Zeneta Everhart addressed the incident in a statement to the outlet on Friday, writing, “I was alarmed by the incident involving a pig attacking a resident on Victor Place. I did notify Buffalo Police of the incident when it occurred.”

“I have been in contact with the victim and I am grateful that the injuries they sustained were not more serious,” she added.

“However, what happened to the resident is unacceptable. The city charter forbids ownership of livestock animals throughout Buffalo except under some very limited circumstances – and we should revisit these regulations to determine whether it makes sense to have any exceptions to the ban in our modern era. As this incident illustrates, it is neither safe for residents nor humane to animals to raise large livestock in an urban environment like Buffalo,” Everhart concluded.

The Independent has contacted the Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo city officials for comment.