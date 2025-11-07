Loose pig named ‘Breakfast’ is terrorizing residents of a New York neighborhood
In a shocking twist, the potentially illegal pig is allegedly owned by a Buffalo police officer
“Breakfast” is on the go in Buffalo.
A pig named “Breakfast” terrorized the Hamlin Park Historic District neighborhood Thursday, allegedly knocking down a woman during a wild goose chase around town.
Resident Renita Shadwick told 7 News that Breakfast charged at her and attacked her in a bizarre and terrifying encounter.
“It was on me,” Shadwick said of the animal. "And it grabbed me by my hair like you’d shake a bag of microwave popcorn.”
“I was able to put my arm around to protect my face,” she continued. “My second thought was, this is ridiculous — this is a pig on Victor Place, in the city of Buffalo? Where did this come from?”
A viral video recorded by Shadwick doesn’t show the alleged attack but captures the surprising moment when a Buffalo police officer runs toward the pig, shouting, “That's mine, I got her!”
The officer idenifited the pig as “Breakfast,” explaining that his daughter said it escaped “under the back fence.”
Shadwick told the officer that the animal “jumped on me and bit me,” to which he replied, “She thinks you’re gonna feed her because you smell good.”
Neighbors told 7 News that the officer eventually took the pig home.
Resident Angie Davis-Leveritte told the outlet that the incident might seem funny at first, but noted that any animal roaming the streets of the neighborhood could turn into a bad situation.
“Your first glance is to laugh because that’s unexpected to see in the city,” she said. “But that’s dangerous. It’s just like having a loose dog.”
City code does not clearly address keeping pigs or other farm animals as pets, 7 News reported.
Council member Zeneta Everhart addressed the incident in a statement to the outlet on Friday, writing, “I was alarmed by the incident involving a pig attacking a resident on Victor Place. I did notify Buffalo Police of the incident when it occurred.”
“I have been in contact with the victim and I am grateful that the injuries they sustained were not more serious,” she added.
“However, what happened to the resident is unacceptable. The city charter forbids ownership of livestock animals throughout Buffalo except under some very limited circumstances – and we should revisit these regulations to determine whether it makes sense to have any exceptions to the ban in our modern era. As this incident illustrates, it is neither safe for residents nor humane to animals to raise large livestock in an urban environment like Buffalo,” Everhart concluded.
The Independent has contacted the Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo city officials for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments