Technician awarded $75m in lawsuit after losing fingers in explosion while making HVAC repairs at a Kroger
Brian Mierendorf, 37, suffered the injuries while trying to protect customers from toxic chemicals at Michigan store
An HVAC technician was awarded over $75.6 million after a refrigerant explosion at a Kroger in Michigan saw him lose most of his fingers.
Brian Mierendorf, 37, was seriously injured in the 2020 incident while working at the grocery store in Bloomfield Township. One of the defective refrigeration systems malfunctioned, releasing R22, a toxic chemical banned by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The chemical exploded into Mierendorf's hands as he tried to protect customers from the leak, according to the Detroit Metro Times.
The pipefitter had to undergo 25 surgeries, which left most of his fingers amputated.
“Kroger had a ticking time bomb in its store at Bloomfield Township, waiting to blow,” Jon Marko, an attorney at Marko Law, who represented Mierendorf, said. “Unfortunately, it blew up on Brian and he lost his hands trying to save other people in the store from toxic chemicals being sprayed out in the middle of the day in front of the meat department.”
The jury rendered the record-breaking verdict against the company on Tuesday.
During the trial, according to the outlet, Mierendorf’s attorney argued Kroger failed to properly maintain their refrigeration system and did not hand over documentation of maintenance, repairs or inspection records. What’s more, the company allegedly didn’t complete an incident report until two years after the explosion.
Kroger’s defense strategy was to “blame Brian for his heroic actions,” Marko said, adding, “The verdict sends a clear message to Kroger that Brian’s actions should be commended, and that Brian literally gave up his hands in the line of duty at the expense of himself and his family is priceless.”
