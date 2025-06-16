The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 96-year-old patient was killed after a “suicidal and homicidal” woman crashed her car into an assisted living facility in Tennessee.

Police say that the shocking incident took place when Eleasah Williams, 24, allegedly slammed her minivan into the Shannondale of Knoxville around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say that the victim, Walter Humphrey, was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WVLT.

Court records state that Williams allegedly “wanted to kill herself and other people” when she drove away from an apartment complex in the city minutes before the crash.

Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department said that officers responded to the scene and found the vehicle had come to rest inside the facility after speeding down Woodview Lane and crossing all four lanes of Middlebrook Pike.

open image in gallery A ‘suicidal and homicidal' suspect crashed their car into an assisted living facility and killed a 96-year-old man. ( Knoxville Police Department )

open image in gallery Eleasah Williams, 24, allegedly slammed her minivan into the Shannondale of Knoxville ( Knoxville Police Department )

Williams was taken to hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with vehicular homicide with recklessness.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Court records state that she told investigators she knowingly drove at an unsafe and illegal speed to attempt suicide.

Police allege that she had used a THC vape and taken prescription medication before the crash, which caused more than $1,000 damage to the building.