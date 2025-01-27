Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tech executive with 25 years of experience was thrilled to have finally landed his “dream job,” getting a lucrative offer from an AI firm that was abruptly rescinded when the man’s vengeful ex allegedly sent his new employer at least one “sexually explicit” photo he had shared with her before their relationship went off the rails.

The unnamed exec, who is identified as “John Doe” in civil court filings obtained by The Independent, says he’s since been unable to find comparable work and is “wary” of continuing to look for a suitable position for fear that his ex-girlfriend, Texas resident Victoria Serpa, may torpedo his next job prospect by sending another nude photo.

“The invasion of his privacy continues to haunt him, as he lives in constant apprehension that [Serpa] may take further steps to undermine his personal and professional life,” the complaint contends, calling Serpa’s actions a form of “revenge porn.”

Serpa, a 62-year-old Dallas boutique owner and former Southwest Airlines flight attendant, was served with Doe’s lawsuit last week. A separate affidavit filed in court by Doe says he feared Serpa would further disseminate the nude photo upon learning he was suing her.

Attorney Kenton Hutcherson, who specializes in revenge porn cases and is representing Doe in court, told The Independent that “this type of thing is happening a lot more often these days.”

“That’s kind of the world we live in right now,” he said on Monday.

Serpa did not respond to The Independent’s requests for comment.

open image in gallery John Doe moved into Victoria Serpa’s Dallas home at her request, he claims in court papers ( Getty Images )

Doe and Serpa began dating in May 2023, the complaint states. That same month, Doe says in the complaint, Serpa convinced him to quit his job and move in with her. The filing describes Serpa, who lives in a $2 million spread and drives a Bentley, as “financially wealthy,” and claims she “promised she would take care of” Doe.

Shortly after they started seeing each other, Serpa discovered the nude photo on Doe’s phone, and asked him to send it to her, according to the complaint, which says Doe agreed to the request. But, Doe soon became disenchanted that their relationship was not “progressing as much as he had hoped,” and in July 2023, Serpa “demanded” he move out, the complaint continues.

Although they were no longer living together, the couple continued their relationship, the complaint goes on. Doe, who specializes in sales and marketing, began looking for a job but worried about his prospects given his older age.

Doe’s lucky break came in November 2023, when he was contacted by the co-founder of a European artificial intelligence company that wanted to hire Doe in early May 2024, the complaint states. Several months of discussions and negotiation followed, and the company told Doe it would get him a written offer and issue a press release to announce his hiring when the time was right, according to the complaint. Until then, Doe was given a company email address, and made travel arrangements for him to be on hand for the upcoming expo “as an employee of the company,” the complaint says.

open image in gallery John Doe expected to finalize his job at a AI firm following a software expo, but was shocked to find the offer rescinded ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The position provided… Doe an opportunity to fill a leadership role with a company that provided a breakthrough technology, a very attractive and lucrative compensation package, and equity in the company that would likely increase in value significantly over time,” according to the complaint.

This would mark a bright new beginning for Doe, who, the complaint says, had broken up with Serpa a few months earlier. At the same time, Serpa had grown increasingly “disgruntled” about the situation, and “decided to extract [sic] her revenge,” the complaint states.

“This works both ways,” Serpa messaged Doe, screenshots of which were filed in court as exhibits alongside Doe’s complaint. “I’m now going to intrude into your life. You’ll be sorry! I can promise.”

So, Serpa went on Facebook and tracked down one of the two co-founders of the AI company set to hire Doe, according to the complaint. It says she sent him “several disparaging statements” about Doe, but failed to get a response. She then sent “a series of disparaging messages” to the company’s other co-founder, who is also the CEO, via private message on LinkedIn, with a “goal… to get John Doe fired from his new dream job,” the complaint states. This time, Serpa got a reply, according to the complaint.

open image in gallery Victoria Serpa went scorched earth on her ex, sending an explicit photo to a potential employer and getting his job offer rescinded, according to court filings ( US District Court for the Northern District of Texas )

Yet, while the CEO “took [Serpa’s] concerns seriously,” the complaint maintains, it “did not take any adverse action” against Doe because Serpa “did not provide any evidence to support her allegations.”

It says Serpa “then changed tactics and sent the CEO the sexually explicit image of John Doe.” For his part, Doe remained unaware of this, according to Doe’s affidavit.

The higher-ups at the AI company allowed him to participate in the trade show, as planned, according to the complaint. However, the firm ultimately rescinded Doe’s job offer, but he had no idea why, a separate affidavit by Doe alleges.

Only later was he informed by his would-be bosses that the nude photo was the reason, Doe says in the affidavit.

In a subsequent Facebook message to Doe, screenshots of which are included in the affidavit, Serpa told him, “You are not a smart man. I gave you a pass to walk away when I dropped the charges.” (No further details about any alleged criminal activity are provided in court filings.)

open image in gallery Victoria Serpa sent the explicit material to John Doe’s new boss via LinkedIn, he claims ( Getty Images )

The message continued, “I warned you if you didn’t stop, I would be introducing [sic] in your life. That’s what I did… Your boss has the penis pictures now. You meed [sic] to grow up and act like a grown man. Stop blaming anybody but yourself.”

Doe, for his part, “did not consent to [Serpa’s] disclosure of his sexually explicit image to anyone, let alone his potential new employer,” his complaint states.

“Prior to [Serpa’s] unlawful conduct, John Doe was on track to his dream job in an exciting new industry,” it says. “[Serpa] took all of that away in one fell swoop.”

The complaint describes the emotional toll the situation has taken on Doe as “profound.” He claims he has suffered “severe anxiety, humiliation, and depression,” and says he also faces “ongoing reputational damage, which has compounded his distress and left him fearful of pursuing new career opportunities.”

Doe is demanding exemplary damages and actual damages for, among other things, past and future pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical and psychological expenses, and loss of past and future earning capacity.

He is also asking a judge to bar Serpa from further distributing any explicit photos or videos he previously shared with her, plus $150,000 for each one she has already exposed.