Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last person to see University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki before her disappearance in the Dominican Republic told authorities he had pulled her out of dangerous waters before losing her in the darkness.

Joshua Riibe, 22, was previously confirmed as a person of interest by Virginia police, though it was clarified he is currently not a suspect. Konanki’s disappearance is currently being treated as an accident, but a missing persons investigation is ongoing.

However, Riibe reportedly did not answer eight questions from investigators on the advice of his lawyers.

Konanki, a 20-year-old pre-med student, was last seen at 4:15 a.m. on March 6 entering a beach while vacationing with five female college friends on spring break in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

open image in gallery The last person to see University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki before her disappearance on March 6 says he fought to pull the 20-year-old out of dangerous waters in the Dominican Republic ( Defensa Civil La Altagracia )

After her friends returned to their hotel room just before 6 a.m., Konanki stayed on the beach with Riibe – a former high school wrestler from Iowa. It’s not immediately clear if or how the pair knew one another before meeting on the Caribbean Island.

He told police he went for a swim with Konanki, and the two had kissed in the water, before she was swept up by a big wave, ABC News reported.

“I was a lifesaver. I grabbed her and pulled her out,” Riibe told the Public Ministry, according to an interview transcript obtained by Dominican Republic’s Noticas Sin. “A big wave came and hit us both and as the water returned, it came back and swept us out to sea.”

open image in gallery Konanki, a pre-med student, was last seen at 4:15 a.m. on March 6 entering a beach while vacationing with five female college friends on spring break in Punta Cana ( Facebook )

Riibe said he had put Konanki under his arm to swim back to shore. “It took me a long time to get her out, it was difficult. I was a lifeguard in the pool, not in the sea,” he said, per the outlet.

He added that he had swallowed a lot of sea water during the incident and “could have lost consciousness several times.”

Riibe said he recalled hearing Konanki saying she was going to get her belongings as the water had pushed them away from the area they had set up, but was walking at an “angle.”

open image in gallery Riibe told police he went for a swim with Konanki, and the two had kissed in the water, before she was swept up by a big wave and he had swum to shore with her under his arm ( AP )

“The last time I saw her, I asked her if she was OK,” Riibe said according to the transcript. “I didn’t hear her answer because I started vomiting all the sea water I had swallowed. After I threw up, I looked around and didn’t see anyone. I thought she had grabbed her things and left.”

He added that he had thrown up and passed out on a beach bed. When he awoke, Riibe said, Konanki was nowhere to be found.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, in Virginia, where Konanki’s family lives, confirmed to The Independent that Riibe was a person of interest in the case.

open image in gallery Investigations in the Dominican Republic remain ongoing. Authorities in Virginia, where Konanki’s family live, say Riibe is a person of interest, but not a suspect ( AP )

“This particular individual may have been the last one to have seen her, so is of particular interest,” the spokesperson said. “This is not at this time a criminal investigation, so to be clear, he is not a suspect,” the spokesperson added.

According to The New York Post, Riibe did not answer several questions from police, instead responding: “My lawyers advise me not to answer that question and I follow their advice.”

The questions reportedly related to further details about the night of Konanki’s disappearance including his feelings on the matter, and who he had informed about the incident.

Riibe allegedly provided three different accounts to authorities, the Post reported. However, CNN said there were "no inconsistencies" in the person of interest’s recounting of events, and that translation issues may have been to blame.