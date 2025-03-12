Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The disappearance and reported drowning of 20-year-old college student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic is being treated as an accident, according to a new report.

But her distraught father is pleading with authorities to consider other options, including abduction.

Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student, disappeared on a Spring Break trip with five friends at a resort in Punta Cana. Investigators believe Konanki drowned early Thursday, law enforcement sources told ABC News over the weekend.

Since then, investigators have found her clothes on a bed near the beach where she was last seen, ABC News reported Tuesday. Following an initial investigation, her disappearance is currently being treated as an accident, police told ABC.

open image in gallery Searchers look for Sudiksha Konanki ( Defensa Civil La Altagracia )

Police say Konanki, a permanent U.S. resident and Indian citizen, went to a nightclub on Wednesday night with her friends. Afterward, Konanki and a group of people went to the beach around 4 a.m. Konanki’s friends returned to their hotel room just before 6 a.m., ABC News reports, while Konanki stayed on the beach with a man.

That man told police he went for a swim with Konanki, who was swept up by a big wave, ABC News reported. After he returned to the beach, he threw up and went to sleep on a beach bed. When he awoke, he said Konanki was nowhere to be found.

open image in gallery Dominican officials search the beach where Konanki disappeared last week ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He returned to his hotel room just before 9 a.m., surveillance footage shows.

Police have since interviewed him, and he is cooperating with the investigation, National Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told ABC News. He is not a suspect in the case, said the chief of the Civil Defense in the Dominican Republic.

Investigators also interviewed Konanki’s friends, who were also not suspects as of Tuesday.

But Konanki’s father isn’t convinced she drowned. Subbarayudu Konanki told WTOP he filed a complaint with police to widen the investigation.

“It’s four days, and if she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore,” he said. “She’s not found, so we’re asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction.”

open image in gallery A pilot launches a drone in search of Konanki. The 20-year-old was last seen early Thursday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“While it is possible that Sudiksha drowned, there is a growing suspicion that there may be a crime, specifically the possibility of kidnapping,” his complaint states.

He previously told CNN his daughter had ambitions of becoming a doctor.

“My daughter is a very nice girl,” he said. “She’s ambitious. She wanted to pursue a career in medicine.”

The FBI, the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican National Police and the Dominican Prosecutor’s office are all investigating her disappearance.