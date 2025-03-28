Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major U.S. stock indices were all trading down on Friday, in what is seen as a sign of market worries over inflation and volatile trade prospects under the Trump administration.

As of 1:45pm Eastern time, the Dow had fallen 1.69 percent, the S&P 500 had tumbled 1.97 percent, and the Nasdaq had plunged 2.72 percent, as investors braced for an expected update next week on the White House’s overall tariff strategy.

“When you have a big day like that and everyone's anticipating the worst, what people do is they take risk off, so we're seeing the selling accelerate going into a weekend,” Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, told The Wall Street Journal. “I think the event itself will probably get a rally. It's sell the rumor, buy the news in this case."

The numbers put the market closer to some of its largest ever one-day drops, like the 975-point Dow plunge that came in April 2020 at the outset of the Covid pandemic.

Friday’s market slide came the same day that the Commerce Department released data showing higher-than-predicted inflation in February, which was up 2.8 percent from one year ago by one measure.

Traders are also likely pricing in the coming changes from Donald Trump’s planned 25 percent tariff on imported autos, which are set to take effect on April 3.

open image in gallery Market fears came as data showed higher-than-predicted inflation in February ( Getty Images )

Automakers around the world felt the pain on Friday, with GM, Toyota, Tesla, and Mercedes all trading down.

In 2024, the U.S. imported $214 billion worth of passenger cars, roughly half of all cars sold in the country.

The tariffs are not only expected to impact the U.S. market, but could also wreak havoc on America’s major trading partners, like Canada, which employs some 500,000 auto workers.

open image in gallery Investors also may be worried about impact of Trump’s coming 25 percent tariff on imported cars ( AP )

New prime minister Mark Carney has vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs if the U.S. follows through on its plan.

The president has also threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on European wine and spirits, a 25 percent tariff on countries using Venezuelan oil, and traded back-and-forth tariffs with China.

Trump has promised that the tariffs will revitalize U.S. manufacturing, and called April start of his new tariffs the “beginning of Liberation Day in America.”