Trump threatens to tax purchases of European alcohol if EU imposes whiskey tariff
Trump continues to describe tariffs as paid by foreign governments even though they are taxes paid by American importers
President Donald Trump has vowed to escalate his unprovoked trade war by unilaterally imposing taxes on Americans’ purchases of alcoholic beverages imported from European Union countries if the 27-member bloc dares retaliate against Trump’s decision to tax other imports by imposing a similar tariff on American-made whiskey.
In an early-morning post on his Truth Social platform, Trump falsely claimed that the E.U. — which originated as a customs union to strengthen intra-continental ties in the wake of the Second World War — was “formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States” and called the body “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World.”
Trump said a 50 percent tariff on Kentucky Bourbon imposed by the E.U. as a result of his decision to place 25 percent import taxes on American purchases of EU imports including automobiles — was “nasty” and demanded it be rescinded “immediately” lest he force Americans to pay a 200 percent tax on “all wines, champagnes, [and] alcoholic products coming out of France and other E.U. represented countries.”
The president added that the 200 percent surcharge on any imported alcohol would be “great for the wine and champagne businesses in the U.S.” even though there is no champagne business in the United States because champagne is produced exclusively in the French region of the same name.
More follows...
