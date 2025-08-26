Three states could lose millions in federal funding if English is not enforced for truck drivers, Duffy says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three states could lose millions in federal funding if English is not enforced for truck drivers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned.

The Trump administration has targeted California, Washington and New Mexico after a 28-year-old Indian native driving a semi-truck with a trailer is accused of making an illegal U-turn in Florida and killing three people, aged 30 to 54 years old, earlier this month.

“This is about keeping people safe on the road. Your families, your kids, your spouses, your loved ones, your friends,” Duffy said Tuesday. “We all use the roadway, and we need to make sure that those who are driving big rigs — semis — can understand the road signs, that they’ve been well trained.”

An investigation into the deadly crash found what Duffy called significant failures in the way all three states are enforcing rules that took effect in June after an executive order by President Donald Trump.

open image in gallery Three states could lose millions in federal funding if English is not enforced for truck drivers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Truckers are supposed to be disqualified if they can't demonstrate English proficiency, and Duffy said the driver involved in the August 12 crash, Harjinder Singh, should not have been given a commercial driver's license in Washington and California due to his immigration status.

Singh has been living in the U.S. illegally since 2018, according to federal authorities. He and his passenger were not injured when a minivan slammed into his trailer as he made the U-turn.

Duffy also said New Mexico should have taken Singh off the road for not speaking English after he was pulled over last month, because it’s claimed he later failed a test given by Transportation Department investigators after the Florida collision.

Singh has been charged with three state counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations and he was denied bond on all charges.

Millions of people have signed a petition urging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Executive Clemency to reexamine Singh’s case, arguing he did not have any criminal intent or history.

The Transportation Department said California has conducted roughly 34,000 inspections, with at least one violation since the new language standards took effect, which require truck drivers to be able to recognize and read road signs and communicate with authorities in English.

But only one inspection out of thousands involved an English language rules violation that resulted in a driver being taken out of service. And 23 drivers with violations in other states were allowed to continue driving after inspections in California.

Duffy cited similar statistics for the other states, with Washington finding more than 6,000 violations of safety rules during inspections, but only pulling four drivers out of service for English language violations. New Mexico has not placed any drivers out of service since the rules took effect.

open image in gallery Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old Indian native is accused of making an illegal U-turn in Florida which killed three people, aged 30 to 54 years old, earlier this month ( St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office )

Duffy said the states will lose money from the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program if they don't comply with the rules within 30 days.

California could lose $33 million, Washington could lose $10.5 million and New Mexico could lose $7 million, according to the transportation secretary.

In response to the Trump administration’s threats to target funding, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office wrote on X Tuesday, “This is rich.

“The Trump Administration approved the federal work permit for the man who killed 3 people — and now they’re scrambling to shift blame after getting caught. Sean’s nonsense announcement is as big a joke as the Trump Administration itself.”

Homeland Security officials have disputed that Singh obtained a work permit during Trump’s first term.

The Independent has reached out to the offices of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for comment.