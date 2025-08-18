Semi-truck driver arrested after making illegal U-turn on Florida highway killing three people

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested in Florida after making an illegal U-Turn on a highway that resulted in a deadly crash that killed three people.

Harjinder Singh, who authorities say had entered the U.S. illegally, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, State Troopers responded to the crash on Florida's Turnpike, in St. Lucie County, on August 12.

The collision involved a mini-van and a commercial semi-truck and trailer.

Based on initial investigations, the incident occurred after the driver of the commercial semi-truck “recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others,” attempted to execute a U-Turn in an unauthorized location.

The driver of the semi was later identified as Singh, who crossed the Mexican border illegally in 2018 and later obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, according to FDHSMV.

“As a result of his actions, the three occupants of the mini-van are now deceased. State Troopers obtained a criminal arrest warrant for the driver, Harjinder Singh, for three counts of vehicular homicide,” a press release stated.

"The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal", said Executive Director Dave Kerner.

Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide ( St Lucie County Sheriff's Office )

"Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever.

Singh is now in Florida custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations.

“He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors,” Kerner added.

“At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars."