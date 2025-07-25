Southwest flight out of Burbank rapidly descends shortly after takeoff to avoid mid-air collision
The flight, bound for Las Vegas, descended 475 feet from an altitude of 14,100 feet, according to flight tracking data
A Southwest flight out of Burbank, California, rapidly descended shortly after takeoff on Friday to avoid a mid-air collision.
The flight, bound for Las Vegas, descended 475 feet from an altitude of 14,100 feet, ABC News affiliate KABC reported, citing data from Flightradar24, a flight tracking site.
Passenger Steve Ulasewicz told ABC News it felt like a “significant drop,” and the pilot had said the maneuver was performed to “avoid a mid-air collision."
The budget airline said in a statement it was “engaged with the Federal Aviation Administration to further understand the circumstances.”
“No injuries were immediately reported by Customers, but two Flight Attendants are being treated for injuries,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew and Flight Attendants in responding to this event. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.”
This is a developing story...
