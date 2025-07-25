Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Southwest flight out of Burbank rapidly descends shortly after takeoff to avoid mid-air collision

The flight, bound for Las Vegas, descended 475 feet from an altitude of 14,100 feet, according to flight tracking data

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Friday 25 July 2025 18:57 EDT
Delta plane catches fire during take-off

A Southwest flight out of Burbank, California, rapidly descended shortly after takeoff on Friday to avoid a mid-air collision.

The flight, bound for Las Vegas, descended 475 feet from an altitude of 14,100 feet, ABC News affiliate KABC reported, citing data from Flightradar24, a flight tracking site.

Passenger Steve Ulasewicz told ABC News it felt like a “significant drop,” and the pilot had said the maneuver was performed to “avoid a mid-air collision."

The budget airline said in a statement it was “engaged with the Federal Aviation Administration to further understand the circumstances.”

A Southwest flight out of Burbank, not pictured, rapidly descended shortly after takeoff on Friday to avoid a mid-air collision (AFP via Getty Images)

“No injuries were immediately reported by Customers, but two Flight Attendants are being treated for injuries,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew and Flight Attendants in responding to this event. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.”

This is a developing story...

