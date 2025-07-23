Delta flight was traveling 60 mph down runway when AeroMéxico plane landed in front of it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Delta flight was traveling 60 mph down a runway in Mexico City on Monday when an AeroMéxico plane landed in front of it.

The Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 jet bound for Atlanta had to stop its takeoff and return to its terminal at Benito Juarez International Airport after an AeroMéxico Embraer 190 regional jet flew over the plane and landed in front of it on the same runway, according to multiple reports.

FlightRadar24, a flight tracking site, showed the two aircraft about 200 feet apart, according to the reports.

The Delta flight, which had 144 passengers and six crew members on board, departed to Atlanta about three hours late, CNN reported.

open image in gallery A Delta flight was traveling 60 mph down a runway in Mexico City on Monday when an AeroMéxico plane landed in front of it ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

Delta and AeroMéxico both said in separate statements obtained by ABC News the companies were cooperating with authorities as the incident is investigated. Both airlines said maintaining passenger safety was their number one priority.

ABC reported on air traffic control recordings from the incident, in which the Delta pilot was reportedly heard saying, "We are holding on the runway.” Another voice can be heard in the recordings saying, “Wow" and "Increíble."

The Independent has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and Mexico’s civil aviation agency for comment.

open image in gallery The Delta flight bound for Atlanta had to stop takeoff and return to its terminal at Benito Juarez International Airport after an AeroMéxico jet flew over the plane and landed in front of it, according to reports ( Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images )

Steve Ganyard, an ABC News aviation contributor and former fighter pilot, explained what could have gone wrong in the near collision.

"There are parallel runways at Mexico City. So we don't know if the controller told the Aeromexico aircraft to land on the left-hand and not the right-hand runway where the Delta jet was," he said.

The aviation expert continued: "We also don't know, perhaps the tower controller didn't understand that they had cleared the Aeromexico aircraft to land while simultaneously clearing the Delta jet to take off."