Memorial Day mass shooting in South Carolina beach town injures at least 11 people
Authorities have not released details about suspects or a possible motive
At least 11 people have been injured in a mass shooting on Sunday night in Little River, a beach town in South Carolina.
Horry County Police did not disclose the conditions of any of those injured in the shooting, which occurred around 9.30pm on Watson Avenue in Little River.
Investigators also received reports of more victims arriving at hospitals in private vehicles, according to a social media post by the department.
Footage from the scene showed numerous police cars and ambulances moving in and out of the area.
Little River in South Carolina is a residential area near the Intracoastal Waterway and is located about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.
About 90 minutes after the shooting, Horry police said that there was no threat to the community. They also described the shooting as an isolated incident.
Police said the investigation was “active” and “ongoing”.
“Community members are advised to steer clear of the area as public safety personnel do their work,” police said.
