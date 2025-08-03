Soulja Boy arrested on suspicion of weapon possession after LA traffic stop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soulja Boy has been arrested in Los Angeles following a traffic stop.

The rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, was detained on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the LAPD, Way, 35, was a passenger in the vehicle when he was arrested.

He was booked into jail in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division a little after 6 a.m., according to the sheriff department's inmate database.

open image in gallery The Crank That (Soulja Boy) rapper was detained Sunday morning on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department ( Mindy Small/Getty Images )

Additional information on what prompted the stop and who else was in the vehicle was not immediately available, police said.

The Chicago hip-hop artist is best known for his 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and brought him a Grammy nomination for best rap song.

Way, 35, was ordered to pay more $4 million in damages in April after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant.

A representative for Way did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

open image in gallery Soulja Boy, 35, was ordered to pay more $4 million in damages in April after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant ( AP )

During a 2021 interview with Paper, the rapper was dismissive of other people’s opinions about him, telling the outlet: “I got so much money, bro, I don’t care.

“I just find that the game is whatever you want to make it. It’s whoever you respect. Who cares? Man, I don’t care. I know where my place in hip hop is. I know what I did for the culture. I know how lit I am.”

He added: “The people are going to figure it out when they figure it out. I don’t really care about your opinions and assumptions anymore, because I now understand that people don’t know what they are talking about.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.