Soulja Boy arrested on suspicion of weapon possession after LA traffic stop
The Crank That (Soulja Boy) rapper was detained on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department
Soulja Boy has been arrested in Los Angeles following a traffic stop.
The rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, was detained on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the LAPD, Way, 35, was a passenger in the vehicle when he was arrested.
He was booked into jail in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division a little after 6 a.m., according to the sheriff department's inmate database.
Additional information on what prompted the stop and who else was in the vehicle was not immediately available, police said.
The Chicago hip-hop artist is best known for his 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and brought him a Grammy nomination for best rap song.
Way, 35, was ordered to pay more $4 million in damages in April after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant.
A representative for Way did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
During a 2021 interview with Paper, the rapper was dismissive of other people’s opinions about him, telling the outlet: “I got so much money, bro, I don’t care.
“I just find that the game is whatever you want to make it. It’s whoever you respect. Who cares? Man, I don’t care. I know where my place in hip hop is. I know what I did for the culture. I know how lit I am.”
He added: “The people are going to figure it out when they figure it out. I don’t really care about your opinions and assumptions anymore, because I now understand that people don’t know what they are talking about.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.