Scary Movie star Marlon Wayans has responded to Soulja Boy after the rapper used a homophobic slur against the actor’s transgender son.

Wayans announced in November 2023 that his son, Kai, had come out as transgender and expressed his “unconditional love and acceptance” for his child.

The White Chicks star and his son have now come under attack from the “Crank That” singer, real name DeAndre Cortez Way.

Their feud follows after Wayans criticised Soulja Boy for performing at the Crypto Ball in Washington DC in honour of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, which also featured a controversial appearance from Snoop Dogg.

After a series of attacks aimed at Wayans on X/Twitter, Soulja Boy turned his attention to Kai, using a homophobic slur while sharing headlines about Wayans showing support for his son.

Wayans hit back at the derogatory remarks, writing: “If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

The 52-year-old went on to post a topless photograph of Soulja Boy, joking: “Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you.”

Referencing the forthcoming reboot of his Scary Movie franchise, the actor added: “Say less… back to writing another classic SCARY 6 SUMMER 2026. And @souljaboy you can go back to… hmmm??? Irrelevancy?”

Soulja Boy is yet to respond to Wayans’s latest posts.

Wayans has previously criticised Elon Musk for how the Tesla CEO has treated his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Speaking to Club Shay Shay podcast host Shannon Sharpe, the actor criticised Musk for his estranged relationship with Vivian, who is a transgender woman.

“I have a Tesla that I’m about to drive over a cliff,” Wayans quipped. “I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child. You don’t treat them babies like that. You don’t disown your babies.”

He concluded by telling Musk: “Love your child!”

Marlon Wayans ( Getty Images )

In October last year, Wayans and his brothers, Keenan and Shawn, announced that they were rebooting their popular Scary Movie films, which began in 2000 and ran for five films, with the final one being released in 2013. The Wayans brothers, however, exited the franchise in 2002 after the second outing.

Posting to Instagram, Wayans wrote: “Last week I said I had a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT to make well here it is WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

The new film is expected to be released sometime in 2026.