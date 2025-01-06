Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial sports pundit Skip Bayless has been accused of offering a hairstylist $1.5m for sex in a blockbuster workplace misconduct lawsuit relating to the plaintiff’s tenure working at the Fox Sports studios in Los Angeles, California.

Noushin Faraji’s lawsuit was filed with the Superior Court of California on Friday and also alleges that Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of content for Fox Sports 1, groped her at a party in West Hollywood in January 2017 and that Sports 1 host Joy Taylor contributed to a hostile work environment.

“Ms Faraji brings forth this action because for over a decade at Fox, she was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity,” the lawsuit alleges.

A Fox Sports spokesman said in a statement: “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.”

Front Office Sports first reported the lawsuit, on which Bayless has so far declined all media requests for comment.

The Independent has contacted Fox Sports and Skip Bayless for further response.

Faraji worked on the network’s Undisputed show from 2016 to 2024 until its cancellation last August, at which point her employment was terminated, according to The Washington Post.

Bayless also left Fox Sports when Undisputed came to a close and now hosts his own show on YouTube.

Faraji alleges in the suit that the host gave her “lingering hugs, kisses on the cheek”, found “excuses to touch her” and said he could “change” her life if she slept with him, asking “how much money it would take for her to have sex with him” during their time as colleagues.

Bayless allegedly offered Faraji the money for sex after she confided in him about a possible cancer diagnosis in July 2021, according to the filing.

“Bayless told her that he wanted to be with her,” the lawsuit states.

“Ms Faraji panicked and began rambling that there were cameras everywhere, that she has a child, and that she does not want him.

“Bayless then grabbed her hands, began kissing them, and offered her $1.5m to have sex. Ms Faraji made an excuse to leave.”

It continues: “Ms Faraji has suffered, and continues to suffer, losses in earnings, losses in other employment benefits, losses in other financial aspects.

“Furthermore, she has suffered, and continues to suffer, emotional distress, shame, embarrassment, and fear, all to her damage, in an amount to be proven at the time of trial.

“When Ms Faraji and others came forward to report the wrongdoing, instead of addressing their concerns, Fox retaliated against them while the perpetrators and those who protected them were inexplicitly promoted.”

The lawsuit further claims that Fox Sports did not pay all of its employees a minimum wage nor sufficient overtime.