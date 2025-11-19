Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Utah woman is suing her husband, a polygamist prophet, for 25 percent of their property after he allegedly neglected her during their marriage, according to a report.

Shirlyn Watson, founder of a Utah grocery store, sued David Watson and her sister wives, local outlet ABC 4 reported. David, a well-known local polygamist leader, married Shirlyn in 1973 through the Apostolic United Brethren church, which he would go on to lead, according to the outlet. The pair had 11 children together.

When asked about Shirlyn’s allegations, David told The Independent: “No comment. All lies.”

Shirlyn was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but joined the Apostolic United Brethren before she married David, ABC 4 reported. The Apostolic United Brethren is a “Mormon fundamentalist group that believes in polygamy,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

David had at least five wives, although he was only legally married to one, according to ABC 4.

open image in gallery A Utah woman is suing her polygamist husband of 47 years, alleging he neglected her throughout their marriage.. Shirlyn married David in 1973, and he went on to lead the Apostolic United Brethren, according to ABC4 ( Getty/iStock )

“Polygamy really worked for me,” Shirlyn told the outlet. “I know that that’s really hard for people to accept. It was presented to me, and it felt right.”

In 1989, Shirlyn founded the grocery chain Shirlyn’s Natural Foods. She also worked as a secretary for David’s auto repair business for five years. By 2000, all of Shirlyn’s earnings were going to David, into the family home or to their children, according to the lawsuit obtained by ABC 4.

Shirlyn, David and three sister wives then moved to Manti, Utah, in 2016, where they lived in separate houses on the same property, according to ABC 4. Shirlyn alleges that she and her sister wives were promised equal interest in the property.

“He promised that he was going to put us on a family trust and that we’d all be taken care of,” Shirlyn told the outlet.

But Shirlyn left David in 2019 after he started neglecting her, ABC 4 reported.

“He started to lose me years ago,” she said. “If something came up with ‘the favorite wife’ he would go take care of her first.”

By February 2020, David also began neglecting their late son, Robert, who had Down syndrome, Shirlyn alleged. At one point, David “left her there with their disabled son” while spending time with two of his other wives, the lawsuit reportedly claims.

Shirlyn also invested $36,000 into their home, according to documents reviewed by ABC 4. But in 2021, David allegedly demanded that his wives start paying $260 each month to live on the property. Shirlyn “refused to pay because she had an ownership interest in the property based on her previous investments,” according to her lawsuit.

Shirlyn also claimed David locked her out of her Utah home after she traveled to California for Robert’s celebration of life after his passing in October 2023, according to ABC 4. After her children asked for her to be let back in, David agreed, but still kept her name off an agreement entitling his wives to a percentage of the property, Shirlyn alleged.

David’s legal team has argued he has “100% ownership” of the property and denied many of Shirlyn’s allegations, including the claim that he promised anyone interest in the property, ABC 4 reported. Records reviewed by the outlet indicate Shirlyn is listed as a “resident” on the property, while David and at least one other wife are listed as owners.

David also reportedly denies any “solemnized marriage,” or a legal union, between him and Shirlyn.

“Somebody needs to take a stand,” Shirlyn told ABC 4. “I’m prepared to take that stand. I’m willing to fight him.”

The Independent has contacted Shirlyn for comment.