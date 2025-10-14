New Mormon church leader named after death of 101-year-old predecessor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Utah Supreme Court Justice Dallin H. Oaks has been named the new leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its more than 17 million members around the globe.

Oaks' selection as president of the Mormon church follows the death of his 101-year-old predecessor, Russell M. Nelson. Oaks' ascension is not a surprise as church policy states that the longest-tenured member of a top leadership body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles becomes the next president.

The tradition aims to ensure a seamless transition and prevent internal or public lobbying.

As president, Oaks is considered a prophet and seer who will guide the church through divine revelation from God, along with two top counselors and Quorum members. He'll set policy and supervise the church's many business interests.

The leadership transition comes as many members have been shaken by a deadly attack on a Michigan congregation, and are grappling with the high-profile assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, where the denomination is based.

Dallin H. Oaks, pictured on April 6, 2019, has been named the new leader of the Mormon church ( George Frey/Getty Images )

At 93, Oaks will be one of the church's oldest presidents. He will serve in the role until he dies. Tenures for past presidents have varied, with the longest reaching nearly 30 years and the shortest being just nine months.

Experts are doubtful Oaks will pivot sharply from Nelson's approach to leadership because he was one of Nelson's closest advisers. But experts say Oaks might shift from Nelson's focus on the faith's global footprint to domestic issues.

In the first major difference from Nelson's presidency, Oaks announced during the faith's recent general conference that the church will slow the announcement of new temples.

He also emphasized the importance of family while acknowledging that not all families look the same. In a departure from his typical sermons, which often appeal more to reason than emotion, Oaks shared a story about the day his grandfather told him at age 7 that his father had died. He went on to describe the value of being raised by a single mother and others who stepped into parental roles for him and his siblings.

Oaks is known for his jurist sensibilities and traditionalist beliefs on marriage and religious freedom. He has been a driving force in the church against same-sex marriage and in upholding a teaching that homosexuality is a sin — a position that causes uneasiness among LGBTQ+ members and their allies.

He said in 2022 that social and legal pressure would not influence the church to change its posture on same-sex marriage and matters of gender identity.

Yet in recent years, Oaks has been part of some key church moves that suggest he might not make the topic a centerpiece of his administration, experts say. Oaks was Nelson's closest adviser in 2019 when Nelson rescinded a policy that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and labeled same-sex couples as sinners eligible for expulsion.

Oaks has also been a strong advocate for civil public discourse.

Early on as an apostle, he was involved in a crackdown on far-right extremism that resulted in some excommunications. In 2020, he gave a speech about having faith in elections without resorting to radicalism or violence.