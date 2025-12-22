Beloved SeaWorld orca Katina dies at age 50
SeaWorld announced in 2016 that it would stop its orca breeding program
SeaWorld Orlando has announced that Katina, one of its beloved killer whales, has died.
The whale died at the age of 50 after her health rapidly deteriorated in recent days, the park said in a statement on Friday.
SeaWorld said that its animal care personnel had been monitoring the whale's health for the last several weeks. The park said that the whale's caretakers — some who have been working with the animal for almost 40 years — were at her side when she died.
"Despite everyone’s extraordinary efforts, she passed away while surrounded by animal care and medical teams who have worked closely with her for nearly 40 years,"
The park said that the animal was an inspiration to the guests who visited the park.
"For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species," SeaWorld said in a press release.
According to the NOAA, female orcas tend to live around 50 years, but can live long enough to see their 100th birthday.
SeaWorld said Katina was well known for her "big personality" and liked to stick her tongue out at guests. The park said the animal also enjoyed quickly swimming in tight circles in her pool to create cyclones of water, a spectacle that was also enjoyed by guests.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina," SeaWorld said. "We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere."
The death of any of SeaWorld's orcas marks another step toward a new era for the park. In 2016, SeaWorld announced it was ending its whale breeding program and pledged that the whales in its care would be the last generation of SeaWorld performer whales.
When the last captive whale dies, the animal shows that built SeaWorld will go away forever.
As of 2025, there are approximately 18 to 20 whales living in SeaWorld locations across the U.S.
