SeaWorld is disputing a lawsuit from a Florida woman who claims she was hit by a duck while riding on its roller coaster — insisting it wasn’t a duck, but a different type of bird that collided with her.

Hillary Martin, of Orange County, Florida, claimed in her suit filed in October that she suffered a “permanent injury” when a duck flew into her face while riding the “Mako” roller coaster at SeaWorld in March.

However, the park’s legal team says it wasn’t a duck, but a Snowy Egret, a type of small, white heron, she encountered.

“This matter does not and has never involved a duck,” the parks’ lawyers wrote in a court filing, according to WFTV.

Why does that matter? Well, Martin’s lawsuit accuses the park of creating a “zone of risk” by building a roller coaster near a body of water where ducks, gulls, geese and other waterfowl congregate. In response, the park claims her accusations have no legal basis.

open image in gallery SeaWorld is looking to dismiss a lawsuit a park visitor filed claiming she was hit in the face by a duck while riding a roller coaster ( Getty Images )

“The duck’s presence in the air, away from the alleged water source, negates any plausible relationship between Sea World’s premises and Plaintiff’s alleged injury,” an attorney for SeaWorld wrote.

“Martin’s event, by its own description, could have occurred regardless of the presence or absence of any body of water within the park, and it still would not have been Sea World’s legal responsibility.”

SeaWorld’s legal team also noted that Martin refused medical treatment immediately after the incident because she didn’t want to take time away from the park. She did receive treatment the following day, the lawyers said.

SeaWorld said it wants the lawsuit tossed because it legally cannot be held responsible for “a wild animal’s actions,” according to Fox 35.

Snowy Egrets' habitats include coastal and shoreline areas, freshwater wetlands, lakes, ponds and rivers. They are typically found in Florida, California, the Great Lakes, New England and other parts of North America, according to the Audubon Society.

Martin’s initial complaint, filed on Oct. 27, detailed how she had been knocked unconscious after a duck hit her in the face during a March 24 visit.

open image in gallery Snowy Egrets can be found in many wetlands across Florida and several other U.S. regions ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Attorneys for Martin said the high speed of the roller coaster makes “a collision with a flying bird a high-impact event” and that the ride is designed “in such a way as to disorient waterfowls, thereby increasing the risk of collision.”

The lawsuit did not specify what type of injuries Martin sustained, but said they led to permanent damage that has impacted her mental and physical well-being.

Martin had asked for a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages for what she believes was SeaWorld’s failure to maintain safety on its premises and warn about potential dangers related to the location of the attraction.

In response to her lawsuit, SeaWorld said in a statement, “The safety of our guests and employees is a top priority and we take these situations seriously. We will not be commenting beyond that as this is pending litigation.”