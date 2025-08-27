Sean Hannity says he left New York City because he got too many mean looks from people at restaurants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News’ Sean Hannity said he left New York City for the Sunshine State because he got too many mean looks from people at restaurants, among other personal reasons.

Hannity, a prominent figure on the conservative network and ally of President Donald Trump, announced in January 2024 that he packed his bags and moved to “the free state of Florida.”

“I am out. I am done. I’m finished,” Hannity said on his iHeartRadio show he hosts in addition to his primetime Fox News show, Hannity.

During a recent interview with former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, Hannity talked more about why he left the Big Apple, known for its large Democratic population.

open image in gallery Fox News’ Sean Hannity said he left New York City for the Sunshine State because he got too many mean looks from people at restaurants, among other personal reasons ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images )

“I left New York. You know why I left New York? High taxes, quality of life, crime,” he said on Hannity, per The Daily Beast.

The New York City Police Department announced earlier this month, July marked the tenth straight month of declines in major crime categories.

“I had a hard time going to a restaurant in New York City because people would stare at me, and hated me, and they had daggers in their eyes,” Hannity added.

The Fox News host said he is “loved down here” in the Republican-led state of Florida, where he has representatives who “share my values.”

“I don’t know why New Yorkers are so intolerant, but that was my life in New York, so I left,” he said.

Hannity continued: “Like so many Americans, I left New York for good, and am now in the state with, let’s see: warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life—and guess what? No state income tax.”

open image in gallery Hannity, a prominent figure on the conservative network and strong supporter of President Donald Trump, announced in January 2024 that he had packed his bags and moved to Florida ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Florida is one of eight states that have no state income tax. The other states are Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming, according to tax filing website TurboTax. New Hampshire only taxes interest and dividend income.

Out of the nearly 12.4 million registered voters in New York state, 47.38 percent are Democrats and 22.79 percent are Republicans, according to the Independent Voter Project, a non-partisan, non-profit organization.

There are nearly 15 million registered voters in Florida, 38.31 percent are Republicans and 31.55 percent are Democrats, according to the non-profit.