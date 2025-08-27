Fox channels will be pulled from YouTube TV if new deal isn’t struck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All Fox channels may be removed from YouTube TV if the two sides cannot agree on a new contract.

Google, which owns YouTube TV, warned customers this week that if they are unable to reach an agreement with Fox by 5 p.m. Wednesday, channels owned by the network, including Fox Sports, Fox Business and Fox News, would become unavailable to stream on the platform.

“Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive,” Google’s note to subscribers read. “Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to subscribers.”

Fox, however, disagrees with Google’s read on the situation.

“Fox is proposing a fair, comprehensive deal to continue our relationship with YouTube TV,” the network wrote on KeepFox.com, a website created to counter Google’s claims.

Fox channels may no longer be available to stream on YouTube TV if the two sides cannot reach a new deal by a Wednesday deadline. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Google is attempting to use its market power to pressure Fox to agree to unfavorable and one-sided terms, prioritizing their own interests over a fair agreement for its customers,” Fox added.

These types of disputes are common in the media landscape. TV channels often have to negotiate with carriers on how much they will be paid per subscriber for their channel. If deals aren’t struck, then channels are removed. They typically come back within a couple of days when agreements are reached, but sometimes can drag on, leaving fans no way to watch their favorite TV shows and sports.

Their spat comes just as college football season is set to get underway, sparking ire among fans who rely on the streaming service to watch their favorite teams play.

In the statement, YouTube TV promised customers they would try to iron out a deal, but if Fox gets removed, they would give subscribers a $10 credit.

If a deal is not reached, all Fox channels, including the Big Ten Network, Fox News, Fox Business Network, Fox Deportes, and local Fox affiliates, among others, would be removed from YouTube TV.