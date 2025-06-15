Death toll from San Antonio rains climbs to 13 as officials say all missing people have been found
More than 7 inches of rain fell in just a few hours
At least 13 people have died in rains that fell on San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.
All of the missing people have been found, authorities said Saturday.
More than 7 inches if rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday, causing fast-rising floodwaters to carry more than a dozen cars into a creek.
Some people climbed trees to escape. Firefighters rescued more than 70 people across the nation's seventh-largest city.
More than a dozen cars got stuck or overturned in Beital Creek. The San Antonio Fire Department said 11 of those who died were found in the Perrin Beitel search area around the creek. One person was found several miles upstream.
Brittany Guerrero's father, Rudy Garza, was one of the people who died in the rain. She told WOAI about his final moments and his last car with her mother.
"Water's coming in my car' and she said 'Oh my God, baby, can you reverse?' he said 'I can't, you don't understand. It's like an ocean is coming at me," Guerrero told the outlet.
Of the 13 people killed, 10 have been identified and their next of kin has been identified, according to WOAI. The victims' ages range from 28 to 67 years old.
The other named victims include Martha De La Torre Rangel, 55, Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28, Matthew Angel Tufuno, 51, Carlos Valdez III, 67, Christine Gonzalez , 29, Josue Pinadelatorre, 28, Andrew Sanchez, 60, Brett Riley, 63, and Stevie Richards, 42.
Sunday’s forecast for San Antonio calls for hot temperatures again with the high reaching the low 90s, according to the Weather Channel. There is a 24 percent probability of rain.