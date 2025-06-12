Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have been killed and at least two are missing after San Antonio received more than two months worth of rainfall Thursday.

Local reports showed vehicles across the city trapped in high water overnight after the area received more than six inches of rain. Many cars were seen covered by water or floating along Interstate 35.

KSAT reports many areas have reached their highest daily rainfall amount since May, 2013. The four people killed were swept away in floodwaters as crews rescued dozens of others, officials said.

“It’s hard to determine at this point exactly how they got swept away," San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said.

"But it is an area where there was high water that was moving rapidly and there were several people that were caught in that water that had climbed up into trees and we did do a couple of rescues out of trees and some rescues out of vehicles.”

Four people have been killed and at least two are missing after rains in Texas. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said there were at least 65 high water rescues from midnight to 8 a.m.

Fire officials said they were still searching for two people who were missing, The Associated Press reports. Calls for water rescues began shortly before sunrise, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Two women and two men were found dead, police Chief William McManus said. He did not have their ages.

The deaths all occurred in the northeast part of the city, where authorities found 13 vehicles in the water.

The Weather Channel reports that in one day San Antonio was inundated with more than the average rainfall of June and July combined.

By midmorning, rain had stopped and the flooding was receding.