Rust movie crew members settle lawsuit against producers and Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting
The lawsuit alleges that film producers failed to follow industry safety rules
Actor Alex Baldwin and producers of the 2024 film “Rust” have settled a civil lawsuit filed by several movie crew members, court documents released Friday reveal.
The Western film turned fatal when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot while Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the movie, was rehearsing with a loaded gun on the set near Santa Fe in October 2021.
Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.
Baldwin has claimed he was told there were no live rounds in the gun. He also claimed he did not pull the trigger, which prosecutors say forensic reports disprove.
The civil lawsuit was brought by three crew members who claim they suffered emotional distress from the shooting. The suit alleges that film producers failed to follow industry safety rules, which they have denied.
Plaintiffs to the lawsuit included Ross Addiego, a front-line crew member who witnessed the shooting at close range.
A charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.
“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and completed an 18-month sentence in May.
Prosecutors accused Gutierrez-Reed of unwittingly bringing live ammunition on set and failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.
Addiego testified at Gutierrez-Reed's trial and appeared before the grand jury which indicted Baldwin.
The filming of “Rust” was completed in Montana. The Western was released in theaters in May.