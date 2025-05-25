Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The movie armorer who was convicted in the accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been released from a New Mexico prison on parole.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, now aged 28, was found guilty in March 2024 of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal on-set shooting of Hutchins.

Upon completion of her 18-month sentence, Gutierrez-Reed signed out of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility on Friday to return home to Bullhead City, Arizona, prison records show.

open image in gallery Hannah Gutierrez Reed served 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter ( Santa Fe New Mexican )

Gutierrez-Reed is also being supervised under terms of probation after pleading guilty to a separate charge of unlawfully carrying a gun into a licensed liquor establishment.

Hutchins was tragically killed in October 2021 when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer on Rust, discharged during a rehearsal, fatally striking her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence, insisting in interviews with authorities that he never pulled the revolver’s trigger.

Following a thorough investigation, it was determined that live ammunition had somehow made its way onto the set. Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing the live ammunition on set and flouting basic safety protocols for weapons handling.

open image in gallery Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun containing live ammunition went off on set ( Getty Images for SAGindie )

It was found that Gutierrez-Reed had carried a gun into a downtown Santa Fe bar where firearms are prohibited weeks before Rust began filming.

Gutierrez-Reed was handed the maximum 18-month sentence. Jurors acquitted her of allegations that she tampered with evidence in the Rust investigation. She currently has an appeal against the conviction pending in a higher court.

The terms of her parole include mental health assessments and a prohibition on firearms ownership and possession.

An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

open image in gallery Alec Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the tragedy

Months after the tragic on-set shooting, filming for Rust resumed. The Western was eventually completed in Montana and was released in select theaters earlier this month.

The film, which follows a recently orphaned 13-year-old boy whose grandfather takes him on a journey to old Mexico after he’s been sentenced to death for an accidental killing, was deemed a “tough slog” by critics.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press