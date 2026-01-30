Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean posted higher than expected earnings last year and now expects “double digit” growth in 2026 as demand for vacations on the seas soars.

The Miami-based cruise company reported earnings per share of $15.61 in 2025, outstripping expectations due to strong revenue and high-performing joint ventures, according to a company news release published on Thursday.

"2025 was an outstanding year, and the momentum is further accelerating into 2026," Jason Liberty, the chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, said.

“We expect another strong year of financial performance with both revenue and earnings growing double digits,” he added.

Beyond gaining new customers, Royal Caribbean reported increased loyalty from repeat cruisers and said it intends to deploy two new vessels starting in 2029, while planning for four additional ones in the future.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean 'expects double-digit' revenue growth this year as demand increases, the company said ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following the announcement, shares of the firm — one of the largest cruise companies in the world — jumped up, according to Bloomberg.

The news highlights the rapid recovery of the cruise industry, following massive interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, when numerous cruises were canceled due to the outbreak.

AAA predicted in October that a record 21.7 million Americans would take cruises in 2026, marking an increase of one million from the previous year.

open image in gallery '2025 was an outstanding year, and the momentum is further accelerating into 2026,' Jason Liberty, the chairman of Royal Caribbean Group said ( Getty Images )

“These numbers reflect the growing demand for ocean cruises among U.S. travelers,” Stacey Barber, the vice president of AAA Travel, said in a news release at the time.

“Our travel agents see this every day when booking dream vacations for AAA members,” she added. “Whether it’s an anniversary trip to relax in the Caribbean or a family reunion to explore Alaska, ocean cruises offer variety, convenience, and lifelong memories.”

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Royal Caribbean.

Earlier in January, the company announced it would not sail to its private resort destination in Haiti in 2026, extending a suspension that has been in place since 2024, amid ongoing safety concerns in the nation.