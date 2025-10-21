Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida woman was in shock after she returned from vacation and discovered her dog was cremated while in the care of a pet sitter.

Eilyn Jimenez of Miami Shores, Florida, told Local 10 she entrusted her three dogs — including her 12-year-old maltese-shitzu, Aria — to sitter Barbara Paz while on vacation in August. She found Paz through Rover, an app that connects pet owners with pet sitters. At first, Paz was sending her regular updates, Jimenez said.

“During the trip, I had been checking in with her, asking how everything was going and she was like, ‘No, everything is fine, everything is wonderful.’ Sending me videos of the dogs, perfect,” she told the outlet.

When Jimenez returned from vacation on August 31, Paz allegedly told her Aria died in her sleep and that she was cremated. Jimenez claims Aria was cremated without her or her husband’s permission, and suspects it was done to cover up the truth, Local 10 reports.

Paz allegedly allowed another person, Daniel Cruz, to pay Resting Rainbow Pet Memorials and Cremation to have Aria cremated on August 29, Local 10 reports. Joseph Castronovo, a staff member at the animal funeral company, said Cruz claimed it was his dog.

open image in gallery Eilyn Jimenez says her 12-year-old maltese-shitzu, Aria, died in August in the care of a Rover petsitter. When she returned from vacation she was given the dog’s cremated remains. ( Eilyn Jimenez/Instagram )

“The guy came in and said it was his dog. He wanted it cremated immediately. He paid 400 extra dollars to cremate it that moment when he brought it into the office,” Castronovo told Local 10.

When Local 10 asked why someone would want a “rush cremation job,” Castronovo said, “Destroy of evidence, that’s why.”

The company told Jimenez that Aria “had her scalp separated from her skull and an eye popping out,” and that Cruz said Aria was “attacked by a bigger dog,” according to Local 10.

Now, Jimenez says she’s filed a report with the Miami Shores Police Department. She also received an apology from Rover and $1,000, but she didn’t accept the money, Local 10 reports.

“I have 12 years that I was with her that have now been ripped away because somebody made a bad decision,” Jimenez said told the outlet.

“I still dream of her, I still feel that sadness inside because she was ripped away from me and they just continued with their life as if nothing,” she added.

When approached by Local 10 for comment, Paz said she spoke with Aria’s owners but did not answer the outlet’s questions about Aria’s cause of death. A Rover spokesperson told the outlet that Paz has been removed from their platform.

“The sitter involved has been deactivated from our platform,” the spokesperson said. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

The Independent has contacted Cruz, Rover, Resting Rainbow Pet Memorials and Cremation and the Miami Shores Police Department for comment.