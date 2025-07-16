Deputy fired after police dog dies in hot patrol car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fired after a beloved police dog died in a hot patrol car.

It was about 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Trenton when a member of the Dade County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 team died inside the patrol car on Sunday, police said in a press release.

The dog, whose name was Georgia, was left unattended in her handler’s patrol car for an “unacceptable amount of time,” the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was inside the sheriff’s office when Georgia was dying in the car. Police did not specify for how long the K-9 was left inside the patrol car.

But other factors led to Georgia’s death, such as the air conditioner compressor in the car malfunctioning. There was a heat alarm in the car, but police said it also “was not functioning.”

There have been 55 reports of dogs and other “companion animals” dying from heat-related causes this year, according to PETA. The animal rights group’s numbers appear not to have included Georgia’s death.

Georgia’s handler was fired, and police said they will notify the Dade County District Attorney’s Office “to determine if prosecution is warranted.”

The sheriff’s office promised “100%” transparency about Georgia’s death and listed changes they will be implementing to make sure no other dog is lost on their watch.

“Going forward, any K-9 vehicle we have will be taken out of service if ANY of the essential K-9 equipment isn’t in 100% working order,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We are also going to overhaul our K-9 handler policy, and K-9’s WILL NOT be left in vehicles for extended periods of time during summer.”

Georgia was donated to police by a local family, and the sheriff’s office said, “Our hearts are aching at the loss.”

“She was an amazing bloodhound who was sweet, goofy, and had all the potential to be the ‘best of the best,” the sheriff’s office said. “She will be deeply missed by everyone at our office, and by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her.”

Georgia resident Kaylee Shields called for “#justiceforgeorgia” in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“If a citizen left their dog in a vehicle and it ‘malfunctioned,’ resulting in death of the dog, the owner would be prosecuted. I hope this officer is held accountable for this,” Shields wrote.

Children are also at risk of dying in cars during the summer heat.

The National Safety Council said there have been 15 reported heatstroke deaths of children in cars this year. There were 39 deaths in 2024.