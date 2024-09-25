Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The judge who dismissed Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Donald Trump will preside over the trial of his alleged would-be assassin.

Prosecutors charged Ryan Routh with the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate on Tuesday. Officials say he stalked the former president in Florida for about a month. As early as August 18, he positioned himself outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Cell phone data has confirmed that, according to CNN.

Now, Judge Aileen Cannon, who dismissed the documents case in June following months of delays and antagonistic behavior toward federal prosecutors, will preside over the case. Jack Smith, the DOJ-appointed special counsel, is currently appealing her decision.

Routh has also been charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer, in addition to the two previous gun charges. Officials took him into custody on September 15 following an incident at Trump’s Florida home.

Routh is believed to have political views different to the former president’s but his social media accounts claim he voted for him in 2016.

He was charged about two months after the first assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania during a campaign rally. A 20-year-old Thomas Crooks opened fire on Trump from the roof of a nearby warehouse on July 13, striking Trump’s right ear.

Members of the crowd were also shot before the Secret Service ordered a sniper to shoot him dead.

Routh is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “The attempted assassination on the former president is a heinous act,” while speaking at a news conference on Tuesday. “I am grateful that he is safe, and as I said immediately after the event, the Justice Department will spare no resource to ensure accountability.”