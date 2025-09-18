Retired judge blames water for her husband’s death and sues bottling company saying it poisoned him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired Supreme Court judge in Nevada has filed a lawsuit against a now-defunct bottled water company, saying that its product poisoned her husband and led to his death.

Justice Abbi Silver’s civil lawsuit states that her husband, Kirk Jaster, was diagnosed with ALS – also known as Lou Gherig’s disease – in 2022, and died of complications from the disease two years later.

Lawyers for Silver claim that “as a result of consuming” Real Water, Jaster developed the condition, according to Tuesday’s filing at Clark County District Court seen by KLAS.

Citing medical research, the suit claims that Real Water’s alkaline product contained the toxin hydrazine, ingestion of which can lead to “certain progressive brain diseases, including ALS.”

ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease causes loss of muscle control and gets worse over time.

Retired Nevada Supreme Court judge Abbi Silver has filed a lawsuit against a now-defunct bottled water company, saying that its product poisoned her husband and led to his death ( Nevada Appellate Courts )

Symptoms often begin with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. As the condition worsens, it affects muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. There is no cure, and the disease is fatal.

Jaster was diagnosed with ALS in February 2022, according to KLAS, and Silver resigned from her position as judge to care for him in August that year.

Jaster died in September 2024 as a result of complications from ALS, the complaint stated, per the outlet.

The lawsuit seeks a minimum $15,000 in damages, the standard in Nevada civil cases.

Numerous civil suits have been filed in Nevada against Real Water, which is now defunct, following allegations that its product caused liver damage and other health issues – some of which are cited in Silver’s complaint.

In June 2024, following a different lawsuit, a jury in Las Vegas awarded almost $3 billion in damages to a group of 8 children and adults who developed issues after drinking the company’s alkaline water product.

According to KLAS, juries have delivered other multi-billion verdicts against the company, including one worth $5.2 billion in October 2024.

Real Water ceased its operations in June 2021 until it could comply with federal regulations, but never reopened. Two months later the company filed for bankruptcy.