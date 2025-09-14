Las Vegas stripper pretended to be Arkansas millionaire’s girlfriend in order to spend his money, lawsuit claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Las Vegas stripper reportedly “hoodwinked” and knowingly bilked her wealthy ex out of “millions of dollars” during their decade-long relationship, her ex claimed in a lawsuit.

Melanie Beth Sterling filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last week, with her attorney stating her ex, Fred Brunner, has a history of “claiming without merit” that she stole millions from him after they met at a club in 2014, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“The parties were in a long-term relationship, which should have concluded with each party going their separate ways,” said Sterling’s attorney, Jim Jimmerson. “The truth will win the day.”

Brunner sued Sterling and four others last year for $3.5 million in compensatory damages and $35 million in punitive damages, according to the report. The case was set to be adjudicated in Arkansas, where Brunner lives, but a judge ruled it should be heard in Nevada. A hearing over the motion to dismiss is set for October 21.

When the couple met, Brunner was going through a divorce, and Sterling was working in the club as a dancer. After meeting, Sterling gave Brunner a private dance and learned that he “was far wealthier than her normal patrons — wealthy enough to change her life,” according to the lawsuit.

open image in gallery A Las Vegas stripper is accused of bilking millions of dollars out of her wealthy ex-boyfriend, he claimed in a lawsuit. ( Getty/iStock )

The pair exchanged phone numbers, and Sterling pursued a relationship with Brunner with the intent of defrauding him. According to the lawsuit, Sterling “hoodwinked” Brunner into thinking she was dating him, when she was actually using money he gave her with other men.

During their 10-year relationship, Sterling asked Brunner for financial support over 100 times, the lawsuit claims.

However, Brunner admitted in the suit that he sent checks to Sterling “totalling more than $2.1 million” during their relationship. Sterling reportedly used that money to buy a $720,000 home in Las Vegas, according to the suit.

In Sterling’s motion to dismiss the suit, she describes Brunner as being “generous with his wealth.” It also noted that she “was not naive” and believed from the start of their relationship that Brunner “was not the monogamous type.”

Meanwhile, Brunner’s complaint claimed that Sterling was not truthful about her intentions in their relationship. The lawsuit cites one specific incident in 2020 when Sterling texted Brunner saying she didn’t feel well, after posting a photo on social media with another man, identified as Shanta Cotright.”

Sterling’s response said she “understood that a man with plaintiff’s extreme wealth” was “used to getting what he wanted,” according to the report. She claimed that Brunner “begged and pleaded for her to come back to him” in 2024, and when she refused, he sued her.

“Mr. Brunner has filed four versions of his complaint against Ms. Sterling — three in Arkansas and now one in Nevada,” Jimmerson said. “Ms. Sterling and Mr. Cotright are confident that the court will appropriately adjudicate this dispute.”

open image in gallery The lawsuit accuses Sterling of covertly dating another man and using money from Brunner for their lavish experiences. ( AFP/Getty )

The lawsuit accuses Sterling and Cotright of being “covertly engaged in a romantic relationship” while Sterling dated Brunner for his money.

The suit also claims that “Sterling and Cotright were using much of the money plaintiff provided to Sterling for lavish dinners, parties, trips and purchases.”

However, in Sterling’s motion to dismiss, she notes that she and Brunner were never married, engaged, or even living together, and that she did not owe him anything, according to the report.

“Plaintiff alleges that he fell victim to a 10-year relationship scam,” Stirling’s motion reads. “Haven’t we all. The difference is that everyone else does not sue their ex claiming that they were duped into spending money on them when the relationship does not work out in the end.”

An attorney for Brunner declined to comment on the case to the Review-Journal, telling the publication they “are going to address it in court.”